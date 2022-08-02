A new school year is here.
While DeKalb Eastern drivers have already been on the road getting themselves familiar with their new routes and sharing with parents expected arrival times to pick up students, it’s a good time to remind motorists to be on the lookout for the bright yellow buses, flashing red lights and extended stop arms.
Those flashing red lights and extended stop arms are not just suggestions.
The DeKalb Eastern school district has equipped each of its buses with cameras. In addition to interior cameras, all regular route buses are also equipped with external cameras that activate when the stop arm is extended.
Riverdale Principal Brennen Kitchen, who also serves as the district’s transportation director, said motorists who choose to pass a bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended can expect a “pretty hefty citation,” courtesy of the district’s school resource officer.
The stop arm camera will capture your license plate and a commemorative image of you to frame as a keepsake of your wallet-lightening experience.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute shared a release earlier this week to remind motorists that state and local law enforcement won’t be in a jovial mood when dealing with stop-arm runners.
“Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus or speed in a school zone need to be held accountable,” Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “We owe it to our kids to make sure they get home safely.
“Every driver needs to do their part by paying attention, slowing down and protecting school children and buses.”
The ICJI reports that in April, thousands of Indiana bus drivers participated in a one-day, observational study and counted 2,041 stop-arm violations.
Two thousand forty-one violations in one day.
That adds up to a potential of 367,380 violations over the course of a school year, the ICJI said.
How would you feel if one of those violations involved your child with a near-miss, or God-forbid, an accident or fatality.
“The fact that we still have people willing to put students and bus drivers at risk is the reason this campaign is necessary,” said ICJI executive director Devon McDonald.
That means you — the person texting or trying to do something, anything other than paying attention to what you’re doing behind the wheel. Driving down the road, your most important job is driving; staying safe and not doing anything stupid that is going to cause harm to you or someone else.
DeKalb Eastern transports between 70-75% of its students to school each day, Kitchen said. Eight routes bring students to Butler Elementary School and five go to Riverdale Elementary School. Of those, seven drivers operate double routes, also taking students to Eastside Junior-Senior High School. There is one Eastside-only route, he said.
The school district also delivers its special needs students to locations in the surrounding area, as far away as Bright Horizons at Prairie Heights High School, to Waterloo Elementary, Country Meadow Elementary and DeKalb Middle School, he added.
Kitchen reminded motorists to begin slowing down and prepared to stop when they see the yellow lights flashing. “We want all of our children to be as safe as possible,” he said.
Jeff Jones is the Assistant Editor of The Star and has worked for KPC Media since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.