BUTLER — The Laurels of DeKalb will host a mobile drive-in prayer vigil to honor all of the health care workers and residents currently affected by the pandemic.
The prayer vigil will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. at The Laurels, 520 W. Liberty St.
Lineup will begin at 4:15 p.m. at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, for an escorted trip through Butler to The Laurels. Lineup will be at 4:45 p.m. in the front parking lot at The Laurels.
All attendees will be asked to stay in their cars and maintain a safe 6 feet apart throughout the duration of the vigil.
“As we continue to be COVID-19 free, the fear, uncertainty, stress and feelings of isolation can take a toll,” The Laurels staff said in a news release.
“Spirituality can be an avenue for hope and rejuvenation. During this time of isolation from family and loves ones, The Laurels of DeKalb’s residents are finding solace in focusing on spiritual practice and contemplation.”
