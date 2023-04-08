340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Website: butlerpubliclibrary.net
Upcoming activities
• The library is collecting cardboard egg cartons for a craft this summer. Feel free to drop off your clean, empty cartons at the library.
• OneDrive is no longer active. As an alternative, the library suggests downloading the Libby app. Patrons can access all of their eLibrary resources through Libby. Patrons needing assistance are asked to see a staff member.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New materials available
Biography: “Once Upon a Tome: The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller” by Oliver Darkshire.
History: “Walk Through Fire: The Train Disaster that Changed America” by Yasmine Ali. “97 Orchard: An Edible History of Five Immigrant Families in One New York Tenement” by Jane Ziegelman.
Society: “Poverty, By America” by Matthew Desmond. “Who We Are Now: Stories of What Americans Lost and Found during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Michelle Fishburne.
Entertainment: “Walt Disney: An American Original” by Bob Thomas. “But Have You Read the Book? 52 Literary Gems that Inspired Our Favorite Films” by Kristen Lopez.
Large print: “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. “Fields of Bounty” (Leah’s Garden series) by Lauraine Snelling. “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai. “Searching for Home” by Jill Weatherholt. “Storm Watch” (Joe Pickett novel) by C.J. Box.
Religion and spirituality: “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream. (Also available in large print).
Teen: “A Long Stretch of Bad Days” by Mindy McGinnis. “Enhanced” (Hybrid series) by Candace Kade. “The Renaissance of Gwen Hathaway” by Ashley Schumacher. “When You Wish Upon a Lantern” by Gloria Chao.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
