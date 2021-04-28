BUTLER — Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire in a 30-foot by 60-foot barn in the 7600 block of C.R. 28 east of Butler just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said a boat, four-wheeler, tractor and miscellaneous tools and equipment were damaged in the fire, but most of the firewood that was stored inside was not damaged. He did not know what caused the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Crews from Southeast (Concord Township and Spencerville), Auburn, Waterloo, Corunna, Hamilton, Edgerton, Ohio and Hicksville, Ohio and a Parkview DeKalb ambulance responded. Fire crews remained at the scene approximately two hours.
