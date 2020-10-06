340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
New materials available
Biography: “In the Country of Women” by Susan Straight.
Business and investing: “Die with Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life” by Bill Perkins.
Audio books: “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult.
Literature and fiction: “A Wild Winter Swan” by Gregory Maguire. “Magic Lessions: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman. “The Christmas Table” by Donna VanLiere. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Battle Ground” (Dresden Files) by Jim Butcher. “Confessions on the 7:45” by Lisa Unger. “The Palace” by Christopher Reich. “The Searcher” by Tana French.
Science fiction and fantasy: “A Deadly Education” (The Scholomance) by Naomi Novik.
Children: “Grumpy Monkey Up All Night” by Suzanne Lang. “The Gravedigger” by Edgar J. Hyde.
Upcoming events
The quilting group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A quilting retreat will take place Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The library will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day.
The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The next Adult Crafts with Vivian will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
The next doTerra Essential Oils class with Lisa Gerardot and Dana Strock is at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Family Fun Night
The library’s Family Fun Night event will take a different form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual bingo game is taking place now through Oct. 29. Cards that include six basket tickets may be purchased for $5 at the library’s circulation desk.
Each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, one number will be called and posted on the library’s grand hall and digital sign, as well as on Facebook, website, Instagram. Each Tuesday, two numbers will drawn.
Multiple bingos can be won on the same card. Winners should bring their cards to the library to receive two basket tickets.
Visit the library to view some of the baskets, with more photos to be posted. Basket drawings will be held on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
To our readers
