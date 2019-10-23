BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School’s rate of in-school suspensions gained attention at Monday night’s meeting of the DeKalb Eastern school board.
School board members asked Eastside’s Principal Larry Yoder about the statistic, released in a new statewide study and reported in Sunday’s edition of this newspaper.
The report showed Eastside sending 19.2% of its students to in-school suspension, seven percentage points higher than any other school in the area and above the state average of 4.4%.
Yoder said one-third of Eastside’s assignments to its in-school suspension room were “for junior high kids who have trouble doing homework to help them do homework and get things done” in a quiet setting.
“It’s not like they’ve gotten into a fight or been disrespectful,” Yoder said. “It’s just a quiet environment for those kids to work, and that’s why we placed them.”
Although those assignments would not be considered disciplinary suspensions, Eastside reported them to the state along with its disciplinary suspensions, Yoder said.
The statistics reported in Sunday’s news article “could be extremely misleading” without further explanation, Yoder said. He added that Eastside’s statistics appear to include grades 7-12, while other schools’ numbers may be for high school grades only.
School board members expressed satisfaction with Yoder’s explanation, and one said he supports Eastside being strict with discipline.
Enrollment at DeKalb Eastern’s three schools increased by six students this fall, compared to a year ago, the board heard. A report showed a gain of seven students at Riverdale Elementary to 305 and three students at Eastside Junior-Senior High School to 630. That was offset by a loss of four students at Butler Elementary to 398.
DeKalb Eastern’s official average daily membership of 1,373 is down from 1,416 last year, due to a reduction to 33 students it sponsors at The Crossing, a faith-based alternative school with satellite campuses throughout northern Indiana.
The district gains through 125 “cash transfers” who choose to attend DeKalb Eastern schools instead of their home districts. Inbound transfers include Eastside with 51, Butler Elementary with 40 and Riverdale with 34.
“That’s quite a lot of kids who choose to come here,” said Kim Clark, principal of Butler Elementary.
The board accepted a retirement notice from Karla Mettert, a county director for the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. She will be retiring at the end of the school year. The DeKalb Eastern school board handles personnel for the multi-district cooperative.
The board approved its 2020 budget. Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens said the property tax rate will increase because the school district is making two payments of $1.2 million on its debt next year, compared to only one payment this year.
