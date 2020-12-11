BUTLER — It’s easy to see that Eastside High School senior Liam Franz wants to make a difference and help people.
Franz has been selected as the recipient of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Franz, 18, is the son of Bobby and Jacee Franz. He is considering Holy Cross, Notre Dame and Indiana as his college choices. He wants to pursue a four-year degree in business, with an emphasis in marketing. After that, Franz said, he intends to obtain a master’s degree or attend law school.
His older brother, Chase, attends the University of Saint Francis. His younger sister, Paige, is a sophomore at Eastside.
The Lilly Scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition award to an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. The award also includes an annual $900 stipend for books and required equipment.
Recently, Franz created his own nonprofit organization, “Make A Child Smile Foundation,” designed to help children with cancer. He intends to raise money for donations or gifts to children at Riley Hospital for Children.
“It’s just getting up and running now, and I plan to kick off more of it with college, and after college, it’s something I’ll carry on throughout my life,” Franz said. “It’s one little thing I can do to help kids battle something every day that I’ve never had to deal with. It’s one way I can make a difference.”
After his sophomore year of high school, Franz attended a two-week summer program at Notre Dame, geared toward marketing for nonprofit organizations, in which he earned credits.
“We worked with a nonprofit in South Bend called the Sweet Pea Foundation, who worked with newborns who are having medical issues,” he said. “That kind of pulled at my heart and made me realize there’s a big issue out there with children in hospitals.
“There’s a lot of help there, but there can always be more help,” Franz said. He has created Facebook and Instagram pages, with plans for a webpage. To raise funds, Franz said he has sold T-shirts and bracelets. He hopes to make his first donation to Riley in early 2021.
At Eastside, Franz plays basketball and baseball and is involved in National Honor Society, Interact, student council, Amnesty International, VOICE, Beta Club and CANstruction.
“When it came to business and marketing, I liked specifically marketing, because it allows me to be personable and build a personal connection and not sit behind a desk all day,” he said. “I can actually go out and do sales or do advertising and interact with consumers instead of being stuck behind a desk and work with numbers all day.
“As a lawyer, along the same path, but it’s more toward helping people or helping someone in need in a legal aspect, for the betterment of society and the betterment of the individual themselves.”
Franz said his always parents have been supportive in any of his endeavors.
“My parents, from a young age, have always encouraged me to follow whatever I want, and they’ll support me,” he said. “That’s helped me get to where I am today, and I can’t thank them enough for that.
“I just think the kind of freedom and the encouragement they’ve given me has allowed me to follow my passions,” Franz added.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” he said upon learning of the Lilly Scholarship. “Ever since I was in eighth grade, it’s something I’ve worked for.
“I’m still at a loss for words how much it means to me. I’m grateful for everybody who’s helped me get to this point.”
