Upcoming events
Teens are invited to the library through Thursday, June 24, to participate in a 3D origami dragon challenge.
Teens are asked to see Ms. Teya for more information.
Mark’s Ark will present an animal show at the library from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Afternoon Reader’s Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The library’s board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The quilting group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A quilting weekend is planned Friday through Sunday.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
New materials available
Large print: “Bitter Trail and Barbed Wire” and “Hard Ride,” both by Elmer Kelton; “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown; “Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead; “The Final Twist” (Colter Shaw novel) by Jeffery Deaver; “They Came to Kill” (Preacher & MacCallister Western) by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone.
Audio books: “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand; “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods and Bryon Quertermous.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Prime Directive” by Davis Bunn.
Teen: “An Emotion of Great Delight” by Tahereh Mafi.
Literature and fiction: “Early Morning Riser” by Katherine Heiny; “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts; “The Water Keeper” (Murphy Shepherd novel) by Charles Martin.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Ghost Blows a Kiss” (Bailey Ruth series) by Carolyn Hart; “The Black Order” by Jeff Rovin; “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is now taking place.
Programs are geared toward preschool, grades 1-5 and teens.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
