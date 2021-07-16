BUTLER — With a 3-0 vote, Butler’s Economic Development Commission Friday recommended that Therma-Tru be granted 10-year tax abatements for a planned $43.6 million expansion of its facility at 601 R.E. Jones Road.
The recommendation now goes to Butler’s City Council, which will consider the request at its meeting Monday.
The three-member EDC board — Jay Jacobs, Dawn Mason and president Rick Walters — all voted in favor of the abatements.
Therma-Tru plans to build a 23,000-square-foot addition to its facility at the south end of Butler to house new manufacturing equipment, including six new presses. The company also plans to hire 53 people.
Therma-Tru currently employs 1,030 people: 917 hourly workers and 113 in salaried positions. The average hourly wage for hourly employees is $20.65, according to the company’s tax abatement application. The average annual salary for salaried employees is $85,000.
The anticipated hourly wage for the new positions is $19.50. The new employees will be directly hired by Therma-Tru, with a 180-day probationary period before permanent hire, the company said in the application.
“We’re very excited. That’s a substantial investment for them to put into Butler,” Mayor Mike Hartman said following Friday’s meeting. “They’ve been a good community partner for Butler. They’re very active with the schools, organizations, not-for-profits and other functions. I think it’s a win-win.”
“Therma-Tru is the largest employer in DeKalb County under one roof, and to have them continue to invest in the community only bodes well for the future of the facility,” said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
“It bodes well for the future of the facility. It bodes well for future employment opportunities,” he said. “Those are opportunities for people coming out of the high schools and another way of bringing folks in” to DeKalb County.
In its tax abatement application, the company said it expects to start work later this month, with completion expected in December 2024.
If approved by the City Council, the abatements — one for real property and another for personal property, both covering 10 years — would be done in three phases.
The first phase, covering $17.2 million, would begin in 2022, with taxes due in 2023. The second phase, covering $16.9 million, would start in 2023, with taxes due in 2024. The third phase, covering $2 million, would start in 2024, with taxes due in 2025.
In 2014, the city granted Therma-Tru another 10-year abatement, also in phased format. “It’s the most accurate way to report it,” King explained. “It’s not an uncommon practice.”
Mason and Hartman asked plant manager Brian Wirges and controller Terry Lewis how the company planned to find employees, given the issues faced by employers throughout the region.
“We’ve worked really, really hard on our wage and benefits packages,” Wirges said. “We’ve done a lot of work around paid time off. These days, people want paid time off versus money, we find, so we’re building our wage and comp strategies around what’s going to attract.
“It’s changed very clearly. We just raised our starting rate pretty significantly, and we’ll continue to evaluate that each year as we have the need for new hires, what’s working, what’s not working and how do we retain?”
In recent years, Therma-Tru has invested in a “coach” program in which it pairs experienced employees with newly-hired associates for a two-week training period.
“That’s a big investment we’re making,” Wirges said. “We’re losing output there, but the investment is longer-term about getting that (new) person up to speed quicker.
“We’re trying to raise the bar. That first two weeks is uber critical to somebody sticking around.”
The company also invests time and money to attract and retain people in maintenance, Lewis added.
According to its website, Therma-Tru is the nation’s leading manufacturer of fiberglass and steel exterior door systems. Its company headquarters is located in Maumee, Ohio. The Butler facility was constructed in 1985.
The company anticipates growth between 15-20% in the next three years, Wirges wrote in the application. “During the last five years, we have increased our door production by 38%; added 204 jobs, an increase of 26%, and invested $40 million in capital spending, to support increased capacity and growth.”
Total equipment costs are estimated at $37.1 million, according to the application. That total includes a 23,000-square-foot building expansion — estimated at $6.5 million — for additional space needed for six new molding presses for future growth. Total cost of the presses, which will produce skins for fiberglass doors, is estimated to be $12.3 million.
The company plans new product tooling, door line upgrades and door assembly cells, including $17 million for a new door line for future fiberglass growth. Therma-Tru is also planning $3 million in pressroom automation.
In its application, the company included a letter outlining its support of school and community projects, including Butler Days, St. Joe Pickle Festival, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, sports teams and organizations, United Way Day of Caring, Butler Community Food Pantry and more.
“You guys really do a great job out there,” Walters said. “I certainly appreciate everything you’re doing.”
“Thank you for the time and effort you put into this community,” Mason added. “Your employees are everywhere and they are very involved. Financially, you guys support a lot. It is very-much noted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.