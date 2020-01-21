Miller named to president’s list
ANGOLA — Camden Miller of Butler has been named to the president’s list at Trine University for the 2019 fall term.
Miller is majoring in sports management.
In order to be named to the president’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.75-4.0 and be enrolled for a minimum of 15 hours.
Students named to dean’s list
ANGOLA — Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall term at Trine University.
Zackery Cline of Butler, majoring in business administration and Darek Schneider of Spencerville, majoring in design engineering technology, achieved this honor.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.749 and be enrolled for a minimum of 15 hours.
