BUTLER — The Butler Police Department has conducted 10 inspections for golf carts and UTVs since an ordinance was passed approving their use and operation last year.
While the ordinance clearly stipulates that golf carts and UTVs must not be driven on state highways such as U.S. 6 and S.R. 1, that hasn’t dissuaded some people from driving on those roadways.
Of those 10 inspections, two have been for City of Butler-owned vehicles and three have been for DeKalb Eastern-owned vehicles, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger told the Board of Works Monday.
At-large City Council member Bill White said he saw a golf cart on U.S. 6 east of the stoplight and a UTV on U.S. 6 moving west.
“It’s starting,” White said.
“Every inspection we do, we give them a copy of the ordinance,” Heffelfinger stated. “I’m not sympathetic if we catch them. Did you see a number on it? There’s a number on the back of these things, so if you see a number, let me know.”
Fire Chief Jimmie Eck said the department’s new rescue engine has returned from Fire & Marine Inc., where equipment was mounted on the unit.
Radios and headsets still need to be installed. Firefighters will train with the rig before placing it in service in late March or early April, he said.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said new playground equipment ordered for Mason Park has arrived. The equipment will be installed this spring.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said a representative from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management conducted a surprise visit Monday, with a full inspection anticipated later this year. Lanning noted the representative made several positive comments about operation of the treatment facility.
Lanning said parts for one clarifier have arrived and a second clarifier has been built. Installation of the clarifiers will take place next month.
Dohner noted an IDEM official is requiring a construction permit for maintenance and work at the water tower, “which they’ve never made us do before,” he said. “With that being said, how we drain the tower and the things we’ve done in the past, they don’t accept any more.
“This has been about a four-week process,” Dohner told the board. “Be looking for a change order coming for the water tower project and the things they’re going require.
“Basically, they’re making us adapt our tank to be what it would be if we built brand new.”
The Board of Works approved a restrictive covenant with the DeKalb County Humane Society for the former humane shelter property at 5221 U.S. 6 west of Butler. That means the property may not be used as a humane shelter and no business selling animals will be allowed to use the property.
Butler is looking to purchase the property for training purposes by the fire department.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the city and humane society previously signed a non-compete clause on the property, which is an agreement between parties, while a restrictive covenant follows the property no matter who owns it.
