To the Editor:
Last Tuesday, the Butler Main Street Committee held its first Harvest Festival in the downtown area. From what I witnessed, I must say it turned out to be a HUGE success! The weather cooperated, the turnout was great and fun was had by everyone.
It was good to see individuals, businesses and groups come together and work for one common purpose and promote our community.
Thank you to Jodi Barber for leading such an effort and to all the Butler Main Street committee. Your efforts are noticed, and you’ve laid a great foundation to build on and to make the event bigger and better next year.
Jerry Markle
Former Mayor of Butler
