BUTLER — Birds are apparently trying to nest at the Butler Fire Department.
Monday, the Butler Board of Works tabled a decision to pick a quote to have the birds removed and steps to prevent further issues.
Questions about warranty and how often repellents might need to be applied couldn’t be answered Monday, board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson decided to table the matter.
Pestway submitted an $11,295 bid and All Out Bird Control submitted a $18,565 bid. A third company was contacted but did not respond with a quote.
The board did approve a $4,200 quote from Advantage Painting Plus of Fort Wayne to paint the former DeKalb Humane Shelter. That facility will be used by the fire department for training.
A $29,975 quote from Eberle Electric was approved using funds recouped from the city’s guaranteed contingency savings to replace the water department’s main service disconnect located at Hathaway Park.
For $20,100, Eberle Electric was also hired to perform an overhaul of the electrical system in well house no. 4.
“I believe the inner workings of well house no. 4 were installed by Thomas Edison himself,” Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said, drawing chuckles from board members.
“It’s long overdue.”
Both projects were identified prior to the start of the North Broadway water, wastewater and stormwater project.
American Pump Repair & Service was hired for $295,000 to upgrade the stormwater lift station on North Broadway.
The action continues efforts to streamline all of the city’s lift stations with identical pumps, equipment and panels.
The current lift station is an above-ground primeable system. “The structure itself is in need of serious attention,” Lanning said. “We are having trouble keeping it primed.” The new system would feature a submersible pump.
“With the water and storm projects that are going on right now, we’ve entered the contingency savings portion of these projects,” Lanning said.
“We’ve realized significant savings with both of those projects. We need to spend that money in associated areas.”
The city’s water tower continues to be out of service while maintenance and repair efforts continue. Crews are sandblasting the tower inside and out.
Water will be reintroduced in a two-phase process: about 5% of its normal capacity with 7.5 pounds of chlorine added. It will be allowed to sit for several hours before the tower is filled to “overflow” capacity.
“At that point, we’ll take some samples. After 24 hours of waiting on that sample, as long as it comes back normal, we’ll put the tower back online.”
While the tower was being emptied for maintenance, a water main break occurred, resulting in a boil water advisory for all of Butler.
When finished, the tower will a new look, with the lower portion painted Eastside green and the top in white, featuring Butler and school logos.
“Hopefully within the next two weeks, we’ll be back on tower,” he said.
In other business, a bid from Carper Farm Supply for mosquito control was approved. Each application will cost $525, with a total cost not to exceed $6,300. Carper crews only sprayed three or four times in 2022.
In a brief City Council meeting, the group tabled discussion on take-care police cars for each of the department’s seven officers.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said Butler is the only department in the county that does not have this policy. It allows officers to set up the vehicles to their own uses and is an incentive to recruit and retain police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.