These tickets were paid in Butler City Court May 12-19. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Kristy A. Adams, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Craig D. Austin, Franklin, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brayden M. Baker, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Joshua P. Bassett, Butler, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
William D. Bethel, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Phoenix A. Biscuso, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Tracy M. Bogner, Churubusco, driving while suspended, $239 (AUB).
Derrik B. Boyer, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Kelly A. Brandenburg, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
Michael J. Brown, Angola, improper U-turn, $165 (DC).
Scott A. Burris, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Corey J. Burritt, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
John M. Butler, Auburn, no Class B endorsement, $150 (DC).
Xander J.A. Clemons, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Melvasia L. Coker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Desiree M. Cook, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Mercedes N. Cortezano, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sabatha K. Crager, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
David A. Creamer, Harbor Springs, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kelsey A. Crilly, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joshua C. Cummins, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Michael G. Cummins, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Danny R. Dangler, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alex P. Eory, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Robert L. French, Ackley, Iowa, following too closely, $171 (DC).
Johnny A. Fugate, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Elliot L. Gaff, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
David V. Gardner, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jeremy J. Grider, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ashlee J. Grimm, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Julie A. Gross, Fort Wayne, no proof of financial responsibility, $258 (AUB).
Isis M. Han, Liberty Township, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Doylann, R. Harris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Leoral M. Hart III, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
William T. Hillary, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Mark M. Howell, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Brittany A. Huey, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tanner D. Johnson, Yoder, speeding, $150 (DC).
Holly R. Kimball, Waterloo, animal at large, $25 (DC).
Heather R. Koch, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zachary L. Kroemer, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Joshua Langdon, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC); expired plates, $150 (DC); manufacture of paraphernalia, $171 (DC).
Lydia M. Leinbach, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Andrew P. McGrady, Bryan, Ohio, improper passing, $165 (DC).
Cyrus K. Meeks, Troy, Ohio, speeding, $196 (DC).
Jesse W. Miller, Convoy, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
Zane E. Miller, Van Wert, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Stanley L. Mills, Bradenton, Florida, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jarrett G. Monk, Alma, Michigan, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Ryan M. Oldaker, Peru, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Conor J. O’Neill, Fairland, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jacob M. Pontorno, Angola, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Apollo R.S. Ramos, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gabriel M. Ratlift, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Ashley R. Renfrow, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Nora K. Long-Reiser, The Woodlands, Texas, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Joseph P. Rooney, Auburn, animal control, $25 (DC).
Dustin W. Smith, Pineville, Louisiana, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Tanner E. Smith, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Terry W. Stapler, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jessie R. Steger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Andrew N. Sutton, Athens, Alabama, improper display of registration, $150 (WPD).
Kelsey A. Taylor, Fortville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Victoria N. Tu, Troy, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Emily M. Tudor, Angola, use of telecommunications device, $171 (DC).
Cody L. Uetrecht, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Claudia Vieyra, Albion, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Amanda K. Weaver, Angola, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Melissa L. West, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
