BUTLER — Two people are in critical condition and another person is in serious condition following a three-vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of S.R. 1, S.R. 8 and C.R. 63 between Butler and St. Joe.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said Stephani Emenhiser, 44, of Spencerville and Jacob Akerman, 38, of Hicksville, Ohio, were in critical condition when transported to area hospitals. Police said Emenhiser was unconscious and sustained a head laceration. Akerman suffered a broken ankle and complained of head pain.
A third driver, Darryl Eicher Jr., 39, of Butler, suffered a head laceration. He was in serious condition upon being transported to the hospital.
Police said Emenhiser was driving north on S.R. 1 in her 2016 Ford Edge when, for an unknown reason, failed to yield at the intersection to Akerman's westbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu. The collision pushed the Emenhiser vehicle into the path of Eicher's 1997 Dodge Ram.
According to a news release, Emenhiser's vehicle overturned onto the Eicher vehicle before coming to rest north of the Eicher vehicle. Police said all three vehicles came to rest in the northwest part of the intersection. All three vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), Parkview DeKalb EMS, Riverside Towing, Brent's Automotive and C. Noel's Auto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.