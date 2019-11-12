These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 31-Nov. 7. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Nicholas M. Barchak, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Samantha D. Blackburn, Auburn, passing on right, $171 (DC).
- Michael A. Brevard, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Helen M. Burns, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Myranda L. Cordell, Fishers, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jonathan M. Crill, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justo A. Pepi-Cuellar, Oxford, Michigan, driving left of center, $165 (ISP).
- Noah J. Falig, Corunna, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Adriana P. Gaytan, New Haven, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ian G. Gensler, Omaha, Nebraska, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jackie A. Gerardot, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Laura Perez Gonzalez, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffery L. Graves Jr., River Junction, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Johnathan M. Henderson, Garrett, following too closely, $196 (GPD).
- Steven E. Johnson, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Peter Khen, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB); speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jacob G. Klotz, Auburn, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Tonesha N. Martin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Edgar I. Remes Melo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kimberly R. Messman, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Katrina A. Middleton, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ebia A. Morkeh, West Des Moines, Iowa, driver failed to manually add shipping document number (log book issue), $235 (ISP).
- Bryan L. Morris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Glenn Mullet, Garrett, speeding, $166 (GPD).
- Dominick J. Myers, Ashley, speeding, $172 (AUB).
- Richard J. Nieland, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Cameron M. Oman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Jason J. Patrick, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Catherine Y. Pearsall, Newington, Connecticut, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Shelly L. Pence, Albion, failure to yield, $165 (AUB).
- Thomas B. Pendergraft, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Patrick T. Phillips, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- David A. Riddell, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $196 (BPD).
- Rebekah J. Rodman, Auburn, no headlights, $146 (GPD).
- Kassy K. Rollins, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Stephen J. Sidwell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ramon Smith Jr., Crown Point, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Ian J. Speed, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Nathan M. Swoveland, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brian K. Tarlton, Waterloo, turn signal violation, $165 (DC).
- Trent D. Wallace, Garden City, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Virginia R. Webb, LaOtto, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Diane M. Wofford, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jesse L. Wood, Fort Wayne, failure to maintain headlights, $165 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
