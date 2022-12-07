BUTLER — Butler’s City Council finalized 2023 salaries for elected officials at Monday’s meeting.
By a 3-1 vote — with council members Darren Alloway, Mark Cline and Bill White in favor and Eric Johnson against — the salaries were approved on third and final reading. District 1 council member Tracey Hawkins was not present.
Salaries for the mayor, clerk-treasurer, city judge and individual council members will remain the same as 2022. Mayor Mike Hartman will be paid $20,000. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck will be paid $52,000. City Judge Richard Obendorf will be paid $24,950. The five council members will be paid $5,500 each.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh will be paid a $31,928 retainer for his work, an increase from $30,700 in 2022. By ordinance, he will charge $175 per hour for all special work, including for the Board of Zoning Appeals, Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission, utility department and any other boards, grants, litigation and other work for the city.
Salaries for police officers, utility employees and clerical staff were approved earlier this fall.
The council voted 4-0 on third and final reading to approve just under $7.3 million in additional appropriations. Of that, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said $7.154 million is for the North and South Broadway stormwater projects.
The measure also includes paying a part-time court clerk up to $30,000 to enter tickets into the new court records system from the old system. In addition, $77,000 is earmarked for the purchase of the property at 101 E. Main St.
Council members also approved an annual banking resolution. The action allows the clerk-treasurer to use Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Butler, Beacon Credit Union, Community State Bank in Avilla and Trust Indiana for banking purposes.
In a related note, Eck said the South Broadway stormwater project has been completed ahead of schedule. Eck said the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance has tentatively approved the city’s 2023 budget.
