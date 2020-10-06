BUTLER — Lakewood Park rode the play of junior Haley Kruse to a three-set victory over host Eastside at Butler Tuesday.
Scores were 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.
Kruse led the Panthers with 15 kills and seven aces. Senior Elizabeth Salser added five kills and four aces.
Lakewood Park was coming off a three-set loss to Class 3A Heritage Monday.
Interim coach Lisa Korte, filling in for the quarantined Omar Rivera, said, “The girls played well. We played Heritage last night, and that was a very high-level game. They held their own in two of the games.
“We were down a little bit tonight, but the girls are rallying and coming together because this is all new for them,” she said of the quarantine situation.
“I’ve been around the girls for years, but I’ve never coached anybody but my own daughter. This is game three without their head coach,” Korte stated. “The girls are doing it. They’re working hard and pulling together, and they’re showing great leadership.”
Kruse had two kills and Olivia Rose added one as the Panthers surged ahead 18-12 in the first set. Later, Kruse rotated to the serving line and delivered two aces.
Peyton Lyon’s tip on an overpass made it 23-13 before a Kruse kill ended the first set.
Lauren Korte served two aces as the Panthers jumped ahead 3-0, but Eastside took an 11-6 lead on kills by Allison Hoffelder and Eleanor Neumann, and an ace by Neumann.
The set was tied three times before Kruse put the Panthers ahead for good with a kill and an ace.
Eastside got within a point at 20-19 when Lakewood Park couldn’t return Neumann’s serve. After a sideout, Rose served two aces and Kruse slammed a spike off a block for the winning point.
Kruse served four aces in her team’s run of eight points for an 8-1 lead in the third set.
Neumann had a block and then a kill to put Eastside on top 17-16.
Lakewood Park took over from that point. Vanessa Lehman scored a kill off a block, and Kruse added a back row kill. The Blazers contributed two hitting errors as the visitors’ lead grew to 23-18.
Kills by Salser and Kruse closed out the match.
“That Kruse girl just dominated us, and we didn’t have an answer for her,” said Eastside coach Kent Mitchell.
“I always try to find good things in everything, and I feel like this team has just kept growing,” the Blazer coach said. “Allison Hoffelder just keeps getting better.
“We just have to keep working to get better,” Mitchell stated. “I worry about next game, training my girls and keeping them upbeat and moving forward. If you focus too much on losing, it’s no fun to come to practice.”
Neumann had seven kills and two aces. Hoffelder added three kills and four assists for Eastside. Mataya Bireley had three aces. Paige Franz had 17 digs and Skyelar Kessler had nine assists.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Lakewood Park visits Lakeland Christian while Eastside hosts Fremont.
