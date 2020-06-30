Blood drive set is July 7
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the Fellowship Hall at Christ’s Church at Butler, 127 W. Main St., directly across from the police department.
Blood donation appointments may be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code “christchurchbutler.”
American Legion Post 202 reopens
BUTLER — Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has reopened.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the Tuesday drawing.
Bingo will resume Sunday, July 5.
Visitors are asked to be safe, wear masks and practice social distancing.
St. Joe meetings resume on Tuesdays
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Visitors are required to wear masks until further notice.
