BUTLER — Life will present obstacles, but Eastside graduates were challenged to find a way — over, under, around or through — around those obstacles as they pursue their goals and dreams.
Eighty-six seniors received diplomas Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
Whittney Pfefferkorn welcomed guests and her classmates.
“Thank you to everyone gathered here today to witness and to celebrate this special occasion with the Class of 2022,” Pfefferkorn said. “I believe you have all played a major role in shaping each of us into the people we are today.”
The Eastside advanced choir, directed by Andrew McElhaney, and the high school band, directed by Adam Strong, provided several musical selections.
“You sit here today as successful graduates,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell told the gathered seniors. “An obstacle by definition, is something that impedes progress but it certainly does not mean that it stops or denies.
“You are examples of this today, graduates. Obstacles did not stop or deny you. In fact, they helped shape you for the better,” he continued. “It also goes without saying that these challenges that you’ve overcome, you’ve not done along.
“The next time you see an obstacle, which you will, see it as an opportunity for success, an opportunity for growth,” Conwell stated. “Remember at first, you will face adversity, but in the end, you will learn, you will grow and you will be better because of it.
“Remember, a journey of 1,000 miles begins with one single step,” he said. “You’ll take that next step, you’ll succeed and you’ll be great.”
Eastside Principal Larry Yoder introduced 21 senior members of the National Honor Society. Forty seniors completed internships, career and technical education programs. Twenty-eight seniors achieved the Eastside honor diploma that includes advanced course work. Twenty-nine seniors earned an academic honor diploma and five seniors earned a technical honor diploma.
Yoder also introduced the top 10 students of the class: Jonathan Eck, Madison Haynes, McKenna Hoffelder, Matthew Jacobs, Skyelar Kessler, Faith McClain, Samuel McClintock, Samuel Neumann, Whittney Pfefferkorn and Rowan Tinker.
Salutatorian Matt Jacobs compared the seniors’ four years of high school to four quarters of a football game.
“Everyone knows you cannot jump right into a game. You first must train and practice to perform your best in any event,” Jacobs said.
Elementary school and junior high provided the training ground where students gained valuable building blocks.
The coin toss happened in eighth grade when students were signing up for classes the next fall. “This moment begins the fight for victory,” Jacobs said. “As we all took our places on the field, we anxiously waited for the freshman year opening kickoff. The whistle blew and the clock started. Our first quarter was under way.”
That first quarter meant freshmen had to run to class, try to fit in and grow up, he said. The second quarter — sophomore year — was going to be great, joining clubs and preparing for the next big play.
“Little did we know that the next play would lead to a game-changing interception that would completely alter the rest of our high school careers,” Jacobs said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Together, we pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps during halftime and came back swinging for the third quarter,” he said. With the abrupt end to the school year, as juniors, “we had to work twice as hard to get back on top. … Junior year is always the most difficult year for students as they take the most rigorous courses.
“The added stress of social distancing, wearing masks and potential quarantine made junior year harder for us than any other classes in the past,” Jacobs continued. “At times, it felt like the third quarter would never end. We fought through all of the hardships and made successfully made it through our third quarter.”
The fourth quarter — senior year — was one final fight.
“Romans Chapter 5, verses 3-5 tells us, ‘We can rejoice too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. Endurance develops strength of character and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation,’” Jacobs said.
He concluded by incorporating the football program’s slogan. “Class of 2022, no matter where you go in the next game, I pray that you are ALL IN!”
Valedictorian Rowan Tinker said, “I still remember being in seventh grade, not knowing where your classes were or how to even open your locker, but always looking up to the seniors at the time.
“We desired to be like them; accomplished, grown up and ready for life,” she said. “Today, six years later, we are now in that very place.
“No longer will we walk the halls of Eastside, trying to keep up with the busyness of life, or at least trying to make it to 3:20 p.m.,” Tinker said. “Instead, we have been rewarded with a great opportunity.
“The home of the Blazers is now home to the world’s future nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs, welders or whatever you decide to be,” she stated. “We now have the freedom that we hoped for in seventh grade but thought was too far away, and I know the Class of 2022 will accomplish much.”
In conclusion, Tinker quoted country music artist Tim McGraw. “We all take different paths in life, but no matter where we go, we all take a little bit of each other everywhere,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to continue to raise the bar, as we have done over these last six years. … I am excited to see where your journey will take you.”
Before leading her classmates in turning their tassels, senior Skyelar Kessler said, “We did it. Here we are, a day we thought would never come, accomplishing one of life’s early milestones — our high school graduation.
“After we leave here today, we take the next step into the real world where all of our paths will look unique,” she said. “I hope you all don’t forget; a whole world awaits you out there where opportunities are limitless and the world is ours to create.
“Let Eastside High School remind you that no matter how tough life may get, whatever obstacles are thrown at you, and whatever struggles you have to endure, that you are capable of making it, as you have proven this today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.