BUTLER — The City of Butler experienced its highest dollar value for improvements in the past five years, according to a 2021 construction and permit activity report released by City Planner Steve Bingham at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The City Council also heard more about a looming North Broadway utility improvement project.
Last year, there were 48 public and private permits issued in the city, with a total improvement value of $6,662,650.
A major expansion at Therma-Tru accounted for $5.1 million of that total. There were three new houses built, with a total value of $759,773. The largest single improvement category was 13 fence permits, carrying a total value of $71,450.
The next highest total in the five-year period between 2017-2021 was in 2018, when 50 permits were issued, with a total value of $6,368,223.75.
Last year, the city issued 62 permits, with a total value of $5,222,289.08.
For the five-year period, total public improvements in Butler carried a price tag of $6,983,078. Private improvements during that period checked in at $17,553,902.96.
In response to a question from District 2 council member Gale Ryan, City Superintendent Eric Dohner expects to select a contractor for the upcoming North Broadway project after Jan. 21, after reviewing guaranteed savings proposals.
Engineering work continues for the project, he said. “As soon as we figure out which one of the guaranteed savings contractors we’re going to go with, we’ll get them involved and things will start moving.
“It’s going to be spring or even summer before that project is going to start,” Dohner said. “There’s going to be a lot of work, so it’s going to be water, stormwater and new sewer. Our plan is to put new laterals for the sewer clear up to the yards and sidewalk. Probably water laterals are going to go all the way to the houses for lead removal purposes.”
He added the state revolving loan fund offers a 0% interest program for lead removal projects.
“It’s going to be a big project,” Dohner stated. “If we can afford it, we’re going to have new curbs, new lighting, and probably new sidewalks. It’ll really look nice coming in from the north when this is all done.”
The sewer line isn’t leaking bad, but is too uneven to be lined. The water main along North Broadway is believed to be more than 100 years old in sections and has been repaired frequently.
“It’s a project we definitely need to do,” Dohner said.
By a 4-0 vote, City Council members Ryan, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Bill White voted to grant a three-year residential tax abatement to Richard and Judy Schiffli for new house construction at 434 Westward Drive.
The city’s Economic Development Commission met in December and recommended granting the tax abatement request.
Later, the City Council reappointed White and Eric Dohner as its representatives on Butler’s Redevelopment Commission. Their terms expired at the end of 2021. Mayor Mike Hartman has three appointments to make.
The council also approved surety bonds for the following city officials: Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck, $195,000; utility clerk Dawn Gilvin, $85,000; utility clerk Donna Ruch, $15,000; Judge Richard Obendorf, $15,000; court clerk Connie Bungard, $15,000; court clerk Deb Johnson, $15,000; Fire Chief Jeff Shultz, $35,000; and redevelopment commission members, $15,000 each.
It was the first meeting for Butler resident and incoming City Planner Vivian Likes. Likes will be working with Bingham through January. Bingham announced his intentions to retire this month.
Butler’s City Council met Tuesday, one day later than its normal first and third Monday schedule, as Jan. 3 was a city holiday.
