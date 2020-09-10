BUTLER — A free COVID-19 testing will open Monday in Butler, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.
Testing will be available to all members of the public, regardless of symptoms, at the old Butler High School gymnasium, 320 N. Ash St., Butler.
Tests will be offered Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m.
Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. A flier advertising the tests instructs people to visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov for information and click on "I don't have an invitation code" to start the registration process.
The registration site says results usually will be available within 72 hours.
Chlldren as young as 2 years old can be tested with parental consent.
The flier advises: “Please quarantine yourself from others as much as possible while you wait for your test results to prevent the spread of infection in case your test comes back positive.”
Two testing sites already are open in Auburn, according to the Indiana State Department of Health:
• Parkview FirstCare Walk-In Clinic, 1314 E. 7th St., Auburn. Scheduling is by appointment Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is for symptomatic people only. Payment options are insurance co-pay, credit card and cash. Test results will be available online. For information, call (877) 774-8632.
• Walmart parking lot, 505 Touring Drive, Auburn. Scheduling is by appointment, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m. A person must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Free testing is available to anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control and state and local guidelines on who should be tested — includes first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. Call (800) 635-8611 for information. Individuals tests will be able to access their results at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com and will receive a text and/or email notification when their COVID-19 test results are available.
