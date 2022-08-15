BUTLER — It started with one theft report of tools and equipment.
It continued to grow and grow.
By the end of the week, Butler Police said that at least 10 different victims had reported thefts of tools and equipment in at least three counties and two states.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger conservatively estimates the total value of the stolen tools and equipment to be $400,000, if not much higher.
Matthew McKinley, 37, who is listed as homeless according to court documents, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with three counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Autumn Johnson, 23, of the 10900 block of West, South County Line Road, Zanesville, is charged with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Heffelfinger said additional charges are pending in DeKalb County as well as from other counties.
The investigation began Monday, Aug. 8, when Butler Police received a theft complaint from a construction site at Color Master, in the 800 block of South Broadway.
From there, police allege McKinley was linked to thefts of tools and equipment that had been reported within the last six months from various job sites in Decatur, Elkhart and in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Police have been able to return more than 160 items to their rightful owners, Heffelfinger said Monday.
Equipment recovered includes air compressors, generators, a power washer, a router table, tool boxes and miscellaneous tools. Indiana State Police helped Butler officers document the recovered items, he added.
“This is the biggest (theft case) Butler’s ever had. Technically, it wasn’t recovered in Butler, but it stemmed from our case,” Heffelfinger said Monday. “Ultimately, he (McKinley) admitted to driving the truck, having the truck and the theft of the tools” at Color Master. “These had all been taken in the last six months.”
In the theft at Color Master, a representative of Wagler and Associates, Angola, told police one of their construction trailers had been broken into and numerous construction tools — valued at $12,636 — had been stolen.
Color Master provided video footage of a suspect vehicle — a white Ford F150 truck with several distinguishing markings and long pieces of lumber in the bed — entering the parking lot containing the construction trailers and leaving after a period of time with items in the bed, the affidavit said.
On Aug. 9, Heffelfinger said he drove to a residence in the 6800 block of C.R 62 and saw a white Ford F150 truck that had the same distinguishing markings consistent with the truck in the video at the time of the theft.
Heffelfinger said he and Butler Police Assistant Chief Matthew Traster went to the residence. Heffelfinger said he went to a rear door and got no response. While at the door, he could see a concrete saw that was consistent with one of the tools taken from the trailer, sitting in front of a garage door. Along the side of the house were several long pieces of lumber, consistent with those that were in the bed of the truck at the time of the theft, Heffelfinger said.
A check of the vehicle showed it had been reported stolen from Steuben County in May, the affidavit said.
After a period of time, the owner of the residence came out of the house. Heffelfinger said he asked him who the Ford F-150 belonged to. The owner stated that a person staying in a utility trailer on his property had been driving it. The owner of the residence took police to the trailer and McKinley and a female, Autumn Johnson, were located inside, the affidavit said.
After being advised of his rights, McKinley told Heffelfinger he was driving the truck that had been reported stolen and that he and someone else broke into the construction trailer at Color Master by cutting off the lock, according to the affidavit.
McKinley said he took all the tools from the trailer and brought them to the location in the 6800 block of C.R. 62, the affidavit said.
McKinley then directed Heffelfinger to another enclosed trailer and identified a pile of tools as the ones he had taken. Also in the trailer were numerous other tools that McKinley stated he had taken during the burglary of a construction company in Michigan, according to the affidavit.
In court documents, McKinley also directed Heffelfinger to a garage where he showed Heffelfinger several more tools taken from the Color Master site.
In the enclosed trailer where McKinley was staying, Heffelfinger said he located firearms — a pump shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle. A check of McKinley’s criminal history showed he was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine in Steuben County in 2007, making him a serious violent felon.
Just outside of the trailer were two Coleman ATVs which had been stolen from Rural King in Decatur on Dec. 20, 2021, Heffelfinger said in the affidavit.
Heffelfinger said he spoke to the female in the trailer, Johnson, who stated she assisted McKinley when he broke into the construction trailer in Butler and was with him when he unloaded the tools at the C.R. 62 address.
