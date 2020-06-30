340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Holiday hours
The library will be closed Saturday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
• Saturday, July 11, is the next opportunity for children in grades K-12 to read away their fines.
Summer reading
The library’s summer reading program will take place with modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no in-person programs or in-person craft activities this year.
The program begins Monday, July 6, and runs for two weeks. It will resume in October for two more weeks. It will conclude in December with two more weeks.
“It’s going to look different, but that’s OK,” children’s librarian “Miss Anna” said in a video link on the library’s website. More information will be available on the library’s Facebook page and website.
New materials available
Literature and fiction: “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel, “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters” by Jennifer Chiaverini and “Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars” by Joyce Carol Oates.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly, “Hush” (Harriet Blue series) by James Patterson, “Riviera Gold” (featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes) by Laurie R. King, “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow and “The Summer House” by James Patterson.
Children: “Pinkalicious and the Pinkadorable Pony” by Victoria Kann, “Ragweed and Poppy” by Avi. “The Turnover” by Mike Lupica and “Treasure Hunters: The Plunder Down Under” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.