BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works Monday approved plans to upgrade equipment used by the fire and wastewater departments.
In addition, city leaders voted to retain a long-time utility consultant for another year.
Dave Wagner has worked with Butler for a number of years with water, wastewater and stormwater issues, and is currently helping the city complete a long-term control project in order to comply with Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates.
A project is currently taking place to alleviate combined sewer overflow issues by providing underground stormwater storage, including new pipes installed under U.S. 6 at Butler’s east end.
Wagner will be paid up to $40,000 in 2022 for an estimated 240 hours of work and mileage. Mayor Mike Hartman said Wagner wants to work with the city until that control project has been completed.
In a related note, the Board of Works authorized a $19,628 payment to Donohue & Associates from the city’s State Revolving Fund for its ongoing work.
Interim Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning received approval to proceed with a $49,995 quote from American Pump Repair & Service from Palestine, Indiana to upgrade the North Beech Street lift station.
Lanning explained the work should be completed in the spring, but sought approval before the end of the year due to a four to five month lead time to receive equipment and materials.
This is the latest upgrade that will result in each of the city’s lift stations having the same pump model and telemetry.
The Meadowmere lift station was modernized earlier this year, and once the Beech Street lift station is updated, Lanning said he next wants to address the West Main Street lift station.
As opposed to flashing lights at older lift stations that someone has to see, Lanning said the new lift stations will send alerts directly to utility personnel when there is an issue.
Earlier, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz received permission to purchase a new Paratech air bag system from Hoosier Fire Equipment of Valparaiso, not to exceed $20,065.50.
The air bag system is used for lifting and extrication. It will replace a system believed to be in service for at least 20 years. The National Fire Protection Association, which establishes safety guidelines for the fire service, recommends air bag systems be replaced after 15 years.
While another company submitted a lower bid, Shultz said firefighters felt Paratech’s inflation system was a better option.
When the City of Butler trades in one of its mowers, it won’t have to go far. Monday, Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson approved Shultz’s request to purchase a city-owned 2020 John Deere Z970R for $7,500.
The mower, a commercial model, will be kept at the fire station and used to maintain the 1 1/2 acres there.
Board members approved a $3,000 quote from Software Solutions to update the city’s accounts. This is being done to comply with new guidelines from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained the SBA is requiring all municipalities to convert its fund numbers from three to four digits, requiring a software upgrade.
City Planner Steve Bingham said the vacant house at 242 W. Cherry St. has been demolished. Because of the cold temperatures, grass seed will be spread in the spring.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said a weekend chili event raised more than $400 for the department’s “Shop with a Cop” program. Applications are being accepted through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.