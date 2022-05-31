ST. JOE — Memorial Day is a day filled with various activities, but the most important one is to remember the sacrifices made by veterans in service to the United States.
Sunday, Dr. Tyler Johnson, guest speaker at services in Alton Cemetery near St. Joe, shared memories of talks with his grandfather and his service during World War II.
“Memorial Day has its background in the Civil War as Decoration Day, and as our nation matured, it turned into Memorial Day,” Johnson said. “Today, we take reverence and pay honor to those who gave it all for their country.
“There’s some people who say we get caught up in the picnics and the celebrations and that kind of stuff,” he continued. “I say go for it. We should be out there celebrating and enjoying what America has to offer, but we always need to take time and remember those folks that did give it all.”
Johnson reflected on his grandfather, Thurmond Johnson, who was a U.S. Navy corpsman in World War II. He served aboard the U.S.S. Cecil, which was present during D-Day on June 6, 1944.
“The only time he would ever talk about it was Memorial Day,” the younger Johnson remembers. “One-on-one, he would talk with each of the grandkids and kids. You could hear the hurt — even 50 years later — in his voice. It’s probably the only time I saw him different than he normally was.”
An accompanying ship — the U.S.S. Ozark — was a troop and equipment carrier. Once the equipment and personnel had unloaded, the Ozark was used as a hospital ship to treat wounded soldiers.
“He would talk about very specific names and people as they would come aboard the ship. Floods of people would come aboard these ships. … Medicine is still good today and it was pretty good then, but they couldn’t save a lot of people.”
During his service on the ship, Thurmond Johnson would write down the names of the soldiers who came aboard.
“One Marine, a Major Fought from Toledo, really stuck out to him because he was in his mid-20s. My grandfather was a 19-year-old kid and you have a 25-, 26-year-old person, they seem like they’re decades older than you.”
The major came aboard the ship with severe wounds that Johnson treated, but Fought succumbed to his injuries aboard the ship about a week later.
“One of the interesting things that happened, when they came back from the war, circumstances brought this major’s wife and my grandma together,” Johnson said. “As my grandpa was starting to recover from things and figure things out, (Fought’s) family was able to gain some resolution how their loved one died.
“It’s a name we always say on Memorial Day so that we remember. It makes it very personal why we remember on this day,” Johnson said.
“I’ve got four kids and it’s important that as we remember these Memorial Days, we pass that on to our next generation.”
Johnson took pause to reflect on the impact war happens, particularly on young adults who often serve.
“It’s high school graduation season. It’s young kids who fight wars for us,” he said. “That’s why we should hate war but be willing to go to war, but we should hate war for that reason alone.”
Bob Wilder welcomed visitors and later read the names of veterans who are buried in the cemetery. Veterans in the cemetery range from the War of 1812 to Vietnam and the Indiana National Guard. Lynn Hart, pastor of Coburn Corners Church of Christ, offered a prayer.
