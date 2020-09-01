These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 20-27. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agencies issuing the tickets.
Andrew J. Amstutz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Riley A. Baker, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
David W. Baron, Waterloo, improper passing, $165 (BPD).
Maurice L. Boyd III, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
Nieto Brijido Jr., Fort Wayne, failure to use turn signal, $165 (GPD).
Natalie M. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alexander C. Caprino, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
Abygayl B. Carey, Auburn, unlawful possession of tobacco, $147 (DC).
Conner Carlson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Collin J. Carpenter, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Daniel T. Clodfelter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB); speeding, $196 (DC).
Charles E. Crabtree, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Adam N. Crozier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Ricky L. Crummett, Waterloo, speeding, $175 (DC).
Franciso Cuautle, Indianapolis, speeding, $172 (AUB).
Gianna M. Cutigni, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Reece N. Davies, Fishers, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Dylan A. Deller, Hamilton, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (AUB).
Brian C. Eidenier, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Andrea M. Freed, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Heather S. Groff, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Kevin A. Guy, Marion, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sherry L. Heron, Montpelier, false or fictitious registration, $175 (AUB); no proof of insurance, $260 (AUB).
Jeremy S. Horne, Kendallville, failure to yield, $175 (WPD).
Chaz D. Hukill, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandon W. Jackey, Mishawaka, speeding, $175 (DC).
Steven Jimenez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Wade T. Johnson, Indianapolis, speeding, $175 (DC).
Christoper R. Johnston, Garrett, expired license plate, $150 (GPD).
Lucas C. Jura, Leo, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (DC).
Larry L. Lanning II, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Meranda M. Malott, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zackry A. Metz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyla L. Miller, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Hassani A. Munongerwa, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dawson H. Murray, Ashley, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Jared A. Myers, Fort Wayne, improper passing, $165 (GPD); no operator’s license in possession, $150 (GPD).
Cedrick D. Neely, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
Gary T. Papera, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
Cory T. Pearsall, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Pinkie D. Peete, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kecia Y. Pulluiam, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (AUB); no valid driver’s license, $175 (AUB).
Brian A. Richardson, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua M. Rupert, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Truitt A. Savell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Madeline S. Schowe, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Kyle H. Slater, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Rebecca J. Sliger, Corunna, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Megan L. Snavley, Auburn, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Hunter N. Snyder, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Joseph D. Lupercio-Soto, Angola, speeding, $190 (DC).
Samuel G. Stieglitz, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kelly R. Tarlton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Sean D. Taylor, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kevin J. Tingle II, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Kimberly S. Tomei, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ryan W. Tountzios, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Dennis L. Wingard, Shipshewana, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Daniel J. Yoder, Shipshewana, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.