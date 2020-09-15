Family Fun Night
The library’s Family Fun Night event will take a different form in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual bingo game is now taking place through Oct. 29. Cards that include six basket tickets may be purchased for $5 at the library’s circulation desk.
Each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, one number will be called and posted on the library’s grand hall and digital sign, as well as on Facebook, website, Instagram. Each Tuesday, two numbers will drawn.
Multiple bingos can be won on the same card. Winners should bring their cards to the library to receive two basket tickets.
Visit the library to view some of the baskets, with more photos to be posted. Basket drawings will be held on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Adult craft class
Vivian Likes will lead the next adult crafts class at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This month’s project is a calligraphy sign.
Essential Oils class
Lisa Gerardot and Dana Strock will lead the next doTerra Essential Oils class at 10 a.m. Saturday.
New materials available
Biography: “The Milkman’s Son: A Memoir of Family History, a DNA Mystery, a Story of Paternal Love” by Randy Lindsay. “Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal” by Sarah Maslin Nir.
History: “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. “Looking for Miss America: A Pageant’s 100-Year Quest to Define Womanhood” by Margot Mifflin.
Literature and fiction: “Grown Ups” by Emma Jane Unsworth. “Leonard and Hungry Paul” by Ronan Hession. “The Book of Hidden Wonders” by Polly Crosby. “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel.
Mysteries and thrillers: “When No One is Watching” by Alyssa Cole.
Comics and graphic novels: “Big Nate: The Gerbil Ate My Homework” by Lincoln Peirce. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey.
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
