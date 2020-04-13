These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 2-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates the total of fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Heather R. Andrews, Waterloo, disregarding traffic control device, $170 (GPD).
Aaron M. Bevis, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Lyle D. Bontrager, Millersburg, speeding, $171 (DC).
Myla Bragg, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Amanda A. Burns, Auburn, dog running at large, $25 (DC).
Jonathan C. Cordova, Waterloo, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Austin S. Cottle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Donald R. David Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Bryce A. DeLong, Garrett, speeding, $175 (GPD); speeding, $190 (DC).
Scott R. Dinius, Fort Wayne, speeding, $179 (AUB).
Mindy S. Emenhiser, Spencerville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Emily L. Evans, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tramaine J. Flowers, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Reynaldo Garza, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Derek J. Goeglin, Auburn, dog at large, $25 (DC).
Blake S. Graves, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jaron B. Green, Cement City, Oklahoma, using handheld mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $171 (ISP); no seat belt in commercial vehicle, $160.50 (ISP).
Hannah E. Herber, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Omar Hernandez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kristina L. Hoke, Angola, failure to register new vehicle, $175 (ISP).
Jennifer L. Hout, Grabill, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Benjamin K. Johnson, Middlebury, expired plates, $150 (DC); false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
Joshua E. Jura, Leo, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Kyle P. Kennedy, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
Merry B. Kennedy, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Kymber J. Lauritzen, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Elizabeth E. McNeeley, Peru, unsafe lane movement, $190 (ISP); expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Kayla S. Morris, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Colleen A. Myers, Spencerville, no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
Natalie N. Navarro, Butler, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Cody M. Obenauer, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Billy G. Oliver Jr., St. Joe, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Pedro Perez, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Deborah E. Reed, Hamilton, expired license plate, $175 (WPD).
Chad W. Schmidt, Fort Wayne, no insurance, $258 (AUB).
Warren M. Schultz, Warsaw, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Autumn N. Shippy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Karen R. Shiriaev, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Cheryl L. Stemen, Columbia City, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Christopher J. Strader, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeremy D. Stutzman, Veedersburg, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Flora L. Tyler, Lavergne, Tennessee, driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
