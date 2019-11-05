Marilyn Smith
BUTLER — Marilyn R. Smith, 82, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 29, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of George and Agnes (Deitrick) Wagner. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1955 graduate of Jewell High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in education at Defiance College.
On Aug. 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harold Smith, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2018.
Marilyn spent her teaching career at Ney, Jewell and Sherwood elementary schools in Ohio, and at Riverdale Elementary School in Indiana.
Marilyn loved vegetable and flower gardening and helping run the family farm. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting intricate pieces and afghans. She was an IU basketball fan and loved watching all sports. Her grandchildren and family gatherings were her greatest joy.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Darlene (Lisa) Smith of Monrovia, Edward Smith of Butler, Diane (Kelly) McEvilly of Ellettsville, Denise (Matt) Smith of Fort Wayne, Debra (Kirk) McNamara of Argyle, Texas, and Michelle Smith of Brownsburg; grandchildren, Brenna, Shanna, Cameron McEvilly, Katie Morgan, and Nathan Smith; siblings, Carolyn Mack, Donald Wagner, Terry (Janet) Wagner, David (Greta) Wagner, all of Defiance, Ohio, and Patricia Davis, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Mack.
A Mass of Christian burial took place Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, Ohio, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating.
A prayer service was held at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
Burial was at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or St. Anne Home.
Online condolences may be shared at smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
