Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• The next to Terra Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• In May, teens can earn a chance to win a free specialty drink from the Cupbearer Cafe by competing in the library’s teen trivia contest. For each month of trivia teens complete, Ms. Teya will place your name in a jar. After three months, she will draw a name.
New materials available
Large print: “Braced for Love” (Brothers in Arms, Book 1) by Mary Connealy; “Cocoa Beach” by Beatriz Williams; “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci; “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel; “Lilac Girls” and “Lost Roses,” both by Martha Hall Kelly.
Biographies: “The Happiest Man on Earth: The Beautiful Life of an Auschwitz Survivor” by Eddie Jaku.
Business and investing: “Economic Development is Not for Amateurs! A Must-Read for Community Leaders on How to Achieve Economic Development Success” by Jay Garner and Ross Patten.
History: “The Barbizon: The Hotel that Set Women Free” by Paulina Bren; “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown.
Cooking, food and wine: “Everyday Dinners: Real-Life Recipes to Set Your Family Up for a Week of Success” by Jessica Merchant; “The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables with Recipes” by Farmer Lee Jones, Kristin Donnelly and Jose Andres; “One-Bowl Meals: Simple, Nourishing, Delicious” by Maria Zizka.
Home and garden: “Make, Thrift, Mend: Stitch, Patch, Darn, Plant-Dye and Love Your Wardrobe” by Katrina Rodebaugh.
Religion and spirituality: “The Case for Grace: A Journalist Explores the Evidence of Transformed Lives” by Lee Strobel.
Teen: “Kate in Waiting” by Becky Albertalli; “On the Hook” by Francisco X. Stork; “When You Were Mine” and “The Edge of Falling,” both by Rebecca Serle; “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
Ongoing activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
