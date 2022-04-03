Drones have been employed by law enforcement agencies for a number of years, and police continue to find new ways to use the technology.
Drones are particularly useful when searching for missing persons or to gain a different perspective of an accident scene.
The Auburn Police Department has a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise unit, which is equipped with optical and thermal cameras.
The department acquired its first drone in 2019, and Officer Justin Nawrocki was the department’s first pilot. Officers Derick Campbell and Kyle Woods are currently licensed drone pilots.
“This is good for search and rescue, taking pictures of a crash scene and assisting other agencies,” Campbell said. “We can use it for a multitude of different things.”
“We are on a 24/7 on-call basis,” Woods explained. They typically train with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department drone officers once a month on simulated flying missions and review standard operating procedures.
As of March 30, officers had conducted 10 mission flights this year.
“With the one we have, being in Indiana, being DeKalb County, we have a lot of cornfields, and we’ve had kids missing in corn,” Woods explained. “We can search a larger area faster from the air, where it’s easier to see through the rows.
“I don’t think that’s something people think of when they’re trying to find a lost kid.”
Recently, Auburn’s drone was used in an attempt to locate an individual with mental issues who wandered away from home.
It’s been used in surrounding communities, as well, notably during a drug raid in Butler.
“We can assist any agency in the county or even farther if we needed to, as well as any Auburn utility — water department, electric department or if the fire department is trying to find a hot spot on a factory,” Woods said.
“For all intents and purposes, it’s a flying camera, but it does have thermal imaging as well,” Campbell added. “If there’s a building that has a couple of hot spots the fire department is trying to look for, we can find those hot spots and point it out for them.
“If there’s a kid lost in a field or hanging down by Cedar Creek, everything around him is going to be cold except for the kid or the hot spot.
“That really helps us with search and rescue-type missions,” Campbell said. “It’s there if we need it.”
The camera is equipped with a gimbal to focus on a fixed point as it flies vertically or horizontally.
The drone is operated following Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 guidelines. During a flight, one officer is the remote pilot in command while the other is a visual observer.
To receive a license, officers must pass the FAA’s drone examination in addition to other classes.
By FAA regulation, the drone can’t be flown more than three statute miles from the point of launch, Campbell said.
When activated, the drone sets a GPS point. Should it lose connection, it is programmed to return to that point.
Weather conditions, buildings and battery life are factors that can affect flight time and performance. The department has multiple batteries that, when not in use, are charging so they are in ready mode.
A typical battery lasts 15 minutes. “The way this is set up, it charges all of the batteries in parallel,” Woods explained. “I’ll never outfly the case. I can swap and swap and swap all day long.”
At a leisurely pace, the officers had the drone, computer pad and antennas set up in just a couple of minutes, “but if it’s go-time and we actually had a call-out, we could have this set up in like 30 seconds — as long as it takes us to turn on the tablet, get it powered on and get it logged into the software that we use,” Campbell said.
“It’s small, it’s compact, it’s highly maneuverable. Very often, we run it out the back of the trunk of a patrol car. We can set it on the trunk or the hood.”
The drone records photos and video in high-definition and thermal settings simultaneously.
Auburn Police hope to acquire a Brinc Lemur S series unit. This month, Campbell and Woods will train with a demonstration unit while fundraising efforts continue.
The technology comes with a hefty price tag.
The Brinc system costs about $20,000. Drone systems used by departments in nearby counties can cost as much as $100,000.
When purchased, the department plans to use the Brinc unit to assist its Emergency Response Team (ERT) with indoor operations, according to officers Kyle Woods and Derick Campbell.
The department has raised about half of the necessary funds through generous community donations, Woods said.
“One of the cool things about (the Brinc) model is that it has different attachments that can go on it,” Campbell said. “That specific model has a window break on it — a window punch almost — that you can break windows out” and fly it into a building.
“It also has the ability to have two-way communication, like a cellphone, where if someone is held up inside, you can talk to them. You can talk with someone through this drone,” he said.
Like K9 demonstrations, the officers welcome schools and community groups to reach out for live demonstrations of the technology.
“We’d love to come out and show kids or any company or business that wants to know how we can help them,” Woods said. “Education is our biggest goal. That’s something we want to express, that we’re willing to share the knowledge.”
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department has used drones for at least five years, said Deputy Shafter Baker.
“We’ve had a lot of success with our drone program,” Baker said.
The department has three drones and seven certified pilots. Drones are used several times each month.
They have been deployed in a variety of situations, including criminal conduct and locating missing people.
Likewise, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has employed drones for many years, Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said.
Steuben has two drones and two licensed pilots. While drones are used as the situation dictates, Meeks said officers participate in regular training sessions to hone their skills in their use.
The department has deployed drones to assist other agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources in locating drowning victims, as well as finding missing persons, fleeing or hiding suspects, aerial surveillance and crash scenes.
The drones can be fitted with speakers and lights as needed. As a law enforcement tool, “It’s pretty versatile,” Meeks said.
“It just allows one or two officers to cover more ground,” Woods said. “If you’re trying to watch a house with perimeter, it’s hard with two people to see all four sides.
“With this, I can go up above it, look down and I’m recording and watching from one spot.”
“It’s another tool,” Campbell said. “There’s only so much an officer with binoculars or a patrol car can see and hear.
“This is just another tool that makes us more proficient as officers and make us more useful to the public, our department or other departments if they don’t have this type of technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.