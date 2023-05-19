BUTLER — A Fort Wayne man died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident around 2 a.m. Friday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Kevin Hartsock, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from injuries sustained in the accident, police said.
The sheriff's office and other first responders were notified of a male pinned in industrial machinery at the Heidtman Steel plant in the 4400 block of C.R. 59.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, it is believed Hartsock was working on the machinery when he became pinned. Hartsock was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the DeKalb County Coronor's Office, Butler police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
