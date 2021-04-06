Monster truck parade planned for April 17
BUTLER — A monster truck parade commemorating the International Monster Truck Museum’s move to Butler will take place, rain or shine, Saturday, April 17.
The parade will begin in Auburn at 1 p.m.
A pit party will take place from 2:30-5 p.m. at the future home of the monster truck museum, 541 W. Main St., Butler.
For more information, visit monstermuseum.org.
Movies in the Park returns June 11
BUTLER — Free summer Movies in the Park will return to Butler’s South Side Park June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Movies to be shown this year are “Beethoven,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.”
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Eastside Foundation
to award scholarships
BUTLER — The Eastside Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for 2021 scholarships.
Completed applications must be submitted by Thursday, April 15. Scholarships are available to current Eastside High School seniors.
Applications are available on the foundation’s website, eastsideareacommunityfoundation.org.
Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meets at 7 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the Board of Works meeting the first and third Monday of each month.
Town of St. Joe sets biweekly meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
