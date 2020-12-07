Boys basketball season tipped off for Eastside Saturday afternoon at Bryan, Ohio.
The Blazer boys looked sharp in a convincing 20-point victory.
With postponements of home games with Edgerton, Ohio, and DeKalb, Eastside won’t have a home game until Dec. 18 against Lakeland.
Counting that game, the Blazers play four of the next five at home, if no more games are postponed.
To date, the girls basketball team has lost three games from its schedule: a Dec. 14 home game with Edon, Ohio, and the South Adams tournament, which was canceled. To make up for one of the lost games, the Blazer girls will host Bellmont Dec. 29.
Looking through Blazer basketball history, two boys and seven girls have surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring.
On the boys’ side, Charlie Ross was the first to do it, finishing with 1,071 points. He did this in 58 varsity games, averaging 18.5 points per contest.
For years, Ross held the single-game boys scoring record at 38 points. He established the mark in a 1969-1970 home game against Howe Military. Three games later, he equaled it at Churubusco.
The following season, he scored 38 points again, this time at home against Churubusco.
Ross was the first Eastside player ever to score 400 points in a season, racking up 452 points as a junior and 416 points as a senior, despite missing four games.
In the 1970-1971 Allen County Athletic Conference tournament, he made runs at the single-game mark, scoring 34 points in a win over Homestead and 37 in a loss to eventual champion Leo.
In the 1983-1984 season, Craig Lake surpassed Ross and holds the boys’ scoring record with 1,090 points. He accomplished this in 67 games, for an average of 16.3 points.
Ross’s single-game scoring record survived challenges from Tom Hollabaugh (37 points in the 1974-1975 season), Randy Burns and Bruce Strock (both with 36), Dave Kandel, Gary Rinard and Lake (all with 35 points).
In the 2018-2019 season, his mark was surpassed when Alex Yoder scored 41 points against Hamilton.
On the girls’ side, Alison Edgar (1,518 points), Lisa Johnson (1,384), Lindsey Beard (1,183), Lindsay Mitchener (1,162), Megan Strock (1,107), Kelly Miller (1,098) and Kassy Miller (1,007) all have surpassed the 1,000-point mark.
Kassy Miller, missing most of her junior season with a knee injury, reached 1,000 points in just 65 games, for a per-game average of 15.5 points. Beard’s total came in 97 games, for an average of 12.2 points per contest.
Edgar averaged 19.2 points per contest (79 games) and Johnson averaged 18.7 points per game (74 games).
Like Ross, Johnson owned the girls scoring record for a long time, pouring in 41 points in a 1977-1978 game against Southern Wells.
Twice, Johnson tallied 39 points, in the same season against Carroll, and once more the following season against Southern Wells. She also had 35 points against Adams Central in the 1977-1978 campaign.
Kassy Miller came closest to the single-game record, scoring 36 points against Fairfield in the 1998-1999 season.
Edgar twice scored 33 points, against Hamilton and Bryan, both in the 1994-1995 season. In the Hamilton game, Edgar passed the 1,000-point mark. Hannah Yoder also had a 33-point game in the 2016-2017 season.
Johnson continued to hold the single-game record until Strock tallied 44 points in a 2010-2011 contest against West Noble. In that game, Strock netted seven three-pointers.
Of Eastside's nine 1,000-point scorers, Johnson, Lake and Ross are the only players to do it before the three-point era began with the 1987-1988 season.
I'll look at some other footnotes in basketball history in future columns.
