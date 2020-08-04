Blood drive coming
to Butler Wednesday
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
In accordance with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Red Cross requires all donors to wear a face covering or mask. If a blood donor does not have a mask, a mask will be provided.
Blood donors in August will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email.
Church hosts dinners
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway.
Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance.
The evening includes live music, a short gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
St. Joe Town Board meetings have resumed
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board has resumed its public meeting schedule.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Visitors are required to wear masks.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page.
Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
American Legion announces updates
BUTLER — Charles Foster Blaker American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, has reopened.
Hours are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the Tuesday drawing.
All visitors are asked to be safe, wear masks and practice social distancing.
The auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items. Items may be emailed by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.