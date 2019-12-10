Police make arrests
Camilla Murphy, 38, of the 400 block of South Butcher Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Nov. 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Devaux, 28, of the 9600 block of Pioneer Trail, Leo, was arrested Nov. 25 at 10:22 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a synthetic drug, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joan Pitcher, 47, of the 1100 block of Stophlet, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 29 by Butler Police on DeKalb County body attachment warrant alleging contempt of court.
Justin Frownfelter, 32, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 30 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Hoffman, 44, of the 200 block of Betz Road, Auburn, was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a legend drug injection device, a Level 6 felony.
