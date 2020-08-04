BUTLER — A scaled-back Butler Days Festival will take place Friday and Saturday.
Festival officials have stated that face masks are required to be worn at all events, and spectators are asked to practice social distancing.
A festival schedule indicates that all events are subject to change and/or cancellation.
The Cincinnati Circus and Silly Safari live animal show, both slated to take place Saturday in the downtown area, will have designated spectator areas with limited seating and standing areas.
Each group will give four performances. The Cincinnati Circus and stilt walkers will perform at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. The Silly Safari live animal show will take place at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The festival begins Friday. The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the organization’s annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
American Legion Post 202 will serve sausage burgers and onion rings from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Food vendors will be located on West Oak Street Friday and Saturday.
The sixth annual Light Parade will begin at 9 p.m. Friday. Lineup will be in the north parking lot at Eastside Junior-Senior High School. The parade route is East Liberty Street to Elm; Elm to Green and Green Street to Beech.
Following the Light Parade, the movie “Toy Story 4” will be shown in South Side Park as part of the Movies in the Park series.
Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host a 5K walk/run event at 8 a.m. Saturday, with proceeds benefiting the Butler Community Food Pantry.
The Butler Days car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St.
Christ’s Church of Butler, 127 W. Main St., will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Carryout meals only will be available.
Triple Shot will perform a free concert at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The festival will conclude with a fireworks show at dusk by Camtor Pyrotechnics.
