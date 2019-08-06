The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 25-Aug. 1. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Joanne E. Altekruse, Carmel, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Joshua A. Ambrose, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Tyler W. Birden, Fishers, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Randall T. Buuck, Angola, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Brandon L. Carroll, Ney, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Mackenzie M. Casselman, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Karlee A. Clear, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- David L. Cline, Hillsboro, Ohio, speeding, $235 (DC).
- Tyler Z. Daly, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Jeremy E. Davis, Butler, no child restraint, $25 (AUB).
- Bryer T. Devlin, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Antonio Galvin, Onsted, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Mona Gaur, Okemos, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jaleesa A. Gordon, Ligonier, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Keith J. Groves, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
- Tara L. Hallman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mark A. Hartman, Gobles, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Haris Hazbic, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Rochelle D. Heiman, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- James L. Hesterman, Angola, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (DC).
- Tammy J. Hicks, Kendallville, disregarding stop light, $171 (GPD).
- Scott D. Hjelm, Garrett, speeding, $150 (WPD).
- Zachary J. Hornbeak, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Jon D. Ingleman, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious registration, $150 (WPD).
- Matthew N. Jackson, Grabill, littering, $260 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Keastanda A. Johnston, Butler, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
- Craig P. Kiel, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (DC).
- Brooke E. Kooistra, Auburn, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (ISP).
- Zachery J. Krumlauf, Auburn, improper display of registration plate, $150 (DC).
- Todd S. Land, Leo, expired license plate, $150 (DC).
- Caleb A. Liechty, Archbold, Ohio, speeding, $150 (AS).
- Avery C. Logan, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $25 (DC).
- Kevin L. Lowe, Hammond, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kylee J. Maley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Andrew C. Mapes, Avilla, texting while driving, $171 (DC).
- Emily D. Martinez, Greenfield, Wisconsin, U-turn on freeway, $165 (ISP).
- Michaela A. McCourry, Wyoming, Michigan, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Nicholas A. McCourry, Wyoming, Michigan, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Calvin P. Milligan, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- John A. Monforto, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- James M. Moore, Angola, speeding, $165 (BPD).
- Wendy L. Lopez Monterroso, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Daniel R. Munro, New Haven, blue light on license plate, $150 (DC).
- Nicholas L. Nickols, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Kimberly K. Sower-Onion, Albion, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Thet A. Oo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Vincent H. Orr, Fort Wayne, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
- David D. Poppi, Plymouth, speeding, $195 (BPD).
- Dennis D. Pugh, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
- Haley F. Reinig, Waterloo, authorizing, knowingly allowing or permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $196 (GPD).
- Caleb M. Ridenour, New Haven, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Arthur A. Rinehart, Ashley, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Javier A. Rivas-Sanchez, Fairfield, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jonathan D. Sassanella, Auburn, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
- Andrew J. Schlatter, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Amy E. Shock, Williams, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Christopher S. Shoda, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Rex A. Sievers, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Taylor S. Stilwell, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- James C. Sullivan, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Jennifer D. Sullivan, Monroeville, failure to possess wearable personal flotation device, $150 (ICO).
- Nicholas J. Sullivan, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Justin M. Tellez, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (DC).
- Lexis C. Thurman, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Christopher M. Torres, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Drake A. Treesh, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Steven N. Truelove, Butler, no seat belt, $50 (BPD).
- Levis U. Uriyo, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Debra J. VanMeter, Charlotte, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Zachary K. Washler, New Haven, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Alicia M. Weber, St. Johns, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Andrew R. Wille, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Devan L. Winters, Ossian, no seat belt, $50 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.