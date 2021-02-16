340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
COVID assistance available
Senior citizens ages 65 and over who need help scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Winter reading program
The Butler Public Library’s adult winter reading program, “There’s Snow Greater Thing than a Book,” continues through this Saturday.
For every book read, participants are asked to fill out a comment card to be entered into weekly drawings for various gift cards ranging from $5 to $20.
New materials available
Large print: “At Love’s Command” (Hanger’s Horsemen series) by Karen Witemeyer.
Biography: “Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s No. 1 Daytime Drama” by Melody Thomas Scott.
History: “Missions by the Numbers: Combat Missions Flow by the 485th Bomb Group” by the 485th Bomb Group Association.
Audio books: “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson; “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah; “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born; “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Simple Murder” (Kate Burkholder short stories series) by Linda Castillo; “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Nance.
Science fiction and fantasy: “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Kline; “Fairhaven Rising” by L.E. Modesitt Jr.
Teen: “A Court of Silver Flames” (Court of Thorns and Roses series) by Sarah J. Maas; “Jo’s Boys” by Louisa May Alcott.
Children: “Alligators and Crocodiles Can’t Chew” (Super Facts for Super Kids) by Thea Feldman; “Hedgehogs” (National Geographic series) by Mary Quattlebaum; “Little Men: Life at Plumfield with Jo’s Boys” and “Little Women,” both by Louisa May Alcott; “The Evil Princess vs. the Brave Knight: Make Good Choices” by Jennifer L. Holm; “Frogs” by Gail Gibbons; “Meet Fiona the Hippo” by Richard Cowdrey; “Early One Morning” by Mem Fox; “Pinkalicious: Happy Birthday” by Victoria Kann.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Announcements
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.