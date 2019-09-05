FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power plans to conduct studies to assess the feasibility of upgrades to the electric transmission network serving customers in northeastern DeKalb County.
The area’s power grid requires upgrades because of the age and condition of transmission facilities. Preliminary solutions to improve electric reliability could include rebuilding some existing power lines, building new power lines and upgrading substations in the area.
The study area includes Troy, Stafford, Franklin and Wilmington townships in northeastern DeKalb County in an area roughly from Butler to Hamilton. The improvements under consideration would increase electric reliability for I&M customers and support economic development.
I&M invites community members and landowners to learn more about the process of developing a project at an upcoming open house.
The public event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
The event does not include a formal presentation, so attendees can arrive at any time to review study area maps and talk with company representatives. Information gathered during the open house helps determine a proposed solution, including any new power line routes.
Company representatives hope to identify components for a future project by later this year. For more information, including detailed project area maps, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/HamiltonButler.
According to information provided by the utility, questions and comments should be directed to Indiana Michigan Power, c/o Scott Yarbrough, P.O. Box 60, Fort Wayne, IN 46801, by email at sayarbrough@aep.com or by phone at 446-7929.
