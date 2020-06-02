340 S. Broadway • Butler
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Library now open
The Butler Public Library has reopened to the public with its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Social distancing and safety measures will be implemented, including a reduction in the number of public-use computers available, a one-hour time limit per day and regular disinfection of computers after each use.
Library staff members will wear masks at all times throughout the day. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks while at the library. Masks can be provided upon request.
The library will continue to offer free Wi-Fi access from its parking lot. Virtual storytime programs, Zoom instruction, basic computer usage questions and Stretch and Move classes will continue to be offered through the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
In addition, eBooks and eAudioBooks are available through OverDrive, also accessible from the library’s website.
A drop box is open for all returns. Current due dates for checked out items is July 1, Dempsey noted.
New materials available
Biography: “The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created” by Jane Leavy.
Parenting and family: “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (Third Edition) by Heidi Murkoff.
Religion and spirituality: “Fierce, Free and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You” by Jen Hatmaker.
Comics and graphic novels: “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed.
Teen: “This Boy” by Lauren Myracle. “The Betrothed” by Kiera Cass.
Love on Laurels
The Butler Main Street Association invites library patrons and children to send cards, notes and drawings to residents and staff at The Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center. Items can be mailed to The Laurels of DeKalb, Attn: Activity Department, 520 W. Liberty St., Butler, IN 46721.
Online story time
Online story time sessions are available at the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary. net.
Miss Anna will record story time for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to get started.
Stretch and Move
Instructor Bob Wilson has put together stretches and movements people can do at home.
Visit the library’s website to find Wilson’s list. Written exercise instructions also are available online and can be printed for easy reference.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons. These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
