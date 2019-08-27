BUTLER — The newest face around DeKalb Eastern schools this fall came from Poland.
Raven is a 1-1/2-year-old black Labrador retriever. She joins School Resource Officer Deputy Rick Short in his duties.
Raven was assigned to Short on June 11 and began her training at the Allen County Sheriff’s Department K9 training facility a few days later.
Short and Raven worked with two trainers — Tyler Harris and Kevin Near, both of the sheriff’s department — in the training. For the first week, it was Harris, Short and Raven before more dogs and their handlers joined.
“I got to work with a lot of the utility dog officers,” Short said. “Every Monday, street dogs come down for recertification, one time per month.
“The very first day, that’s all I did, observe other dogs and the handlers. It’s very interesting,” he said. “You get to tell how the other handlers read their dogs, their behavioral changes when they located something, how they did obedience-wise.
“That was really cool as far as seeing how everybody interacted with their dogs.”
The first week of training was devoted to imprinting — letting the dog become familiar with the smell of marijuana. Every few days, Raven was introduced to other drugs: methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, heroin and others, and in combinations.
Raven is believed to be a “green” dog, meaning it’s believed she’s has no formal training.
To encourage dogs to sniff and investigate, part of the training included placing various boxes around the room — some with drugs, some without — and watch the dogs’ reactions.
“At first, she didn’t listen worth a darn,” Short said of Raven. “She wouldn’t listen, she wouldn’t stay.” Raven, however, is “naturally curious” and readily investigated each one, even if the box contained no drugs.
Within three weeks of training, Raven was sitting — indicating the presence of a drug — on her own.
“She was just a rock star at it (in training),” Short said. “She is such an intense hunter. A lot of other dogs have their mouths open as they’re checking. She had an intense sniff going on all the time.”
Short and Raven graduated from the K9 academy July 26.
“When it’s time to go to work, I put a collar on her,” Short said. “She knows it’s time to go find dope.”
In addition to drugs, Raven is certified to locate firearms, gun powder, synthetic gun powder, bullets and article searches.
“She loves attention,” Short said in describing the dog’s personality. “She’s got a lot of pup in her, but she knows when it’s time to go to work.”
Raven is the first K9 officer assigned to Short, who has been in law enforcement since 2001 and with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department since 2006.
Raven was an immediate hit with students during a summer school introduction. “It’s fun to see how the kids interact with her,” he said. “I’m very blessed to be where I’m at and to have her.”
