BUTLER — The Butler City Council made it clear Monday that it stands behind the job law enforcement officers do in the community.
City Council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White approved the first reading of an ordinance that will raise salaries for all patrol officers, plus the detective and assistant chief positions.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger proposed the increases at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re running into a little dilemma,” he said. “Everybody knows the public opinion of police officers, and the lack of people wanting to be policemen. We’re running into the problem (that) everybody is hiring, because they can’t get enough people willing to do the job.
“Right now, we have six officers, and one of them has applied to go elsewhere,” Heffelfinger said. “If he does leave, we have to replace him.” He noted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is presently trying to hire five officers.
Heffelfinger shared probationary and first-class patrol officer pay offered by several area police departments.
Currently, a probationary police officer in Butler earns an annual salary of $38,373. By comparison, Waterloo pays $43,200 per year, Auburn pays $48,000 and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department pays $51,080.
Among area departments, a first-class patrol officer with up to five years of experience in Butler currently is paid $44,408 per year. In Waterloo, that same rank makes $48,000 a year.
Heffelfinger’s proposal would increase probationary patrol officer pay to $45,000. A first-class patrol officer would make up to $49,736 a year.
In Kendallville, a first-class officer is paid $48,473. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department pays $51,080. Columbia City pays $54,124 and Auburn pays $54,456 per year. Angola ranks the highest in the area, paying $58,386.
“By far, we are considerably the lowest,” Heffelfinger told the council. “Five of them could go to the county and make $9,000, almost $10,000 more the first day they start. We’ve got to come up with something to retain who we’ve got, or if we do have to replace, make it where it’s pleasing for someone to come here.”
In Heffelfinger’s proposal, all salaries would increase by more than $200 per pay period, from $204 more per pay period for a patrol officer with five years of service to a $250 increase per pay period for a probationary officer.
When asked how the increases could be paid for in the 2020 budget, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck explained she would do a transfer of appropriations from other general fund accounts — between $13,000 and $15,000.
Heffelfinger added he will not ask for a new police car in the 2021 budget to help pay for the salary increases.
The approved ordinance stipulates these new salaries: assistant chief, up to $2,254.56 per pay period; detective, up to $2,167.20 per pay period; first-class patrolman, up to 5 years experience, up to $1,912.96; first-class patrolman, 6-10 years experience, up to $1,973.44; first-class patrolman, 11-15 years, up to $2,035.04; first-class patrolman, 16-20 years, up to $2,100; probationary patrolman, up to $1,730.77.
Heffelfinger’s pay will not change from its current $2,396 per pay period, as his is a salaried position.
Not counting the assistant chief, the police department has four first-class officers and one probationary officer. It does not have a detective at the present time.
“I was shocked when Mark presented this to us,” said Mayor Mike Hartman. “I’m amazed how much we had fallen behind the other departments.”
