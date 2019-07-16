The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 4-11. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Molly R. Arent, Fairfield, Ohio, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Sar Ba, Fort Wayne, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, $235 (DC); no valid license, $150 (DC).
- Randy P. Barkman, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jonathon I. Bell, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Tommy K. Blakley, Brownstown, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Kiersten M. Blue, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Allie Y. Bowker, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Mason T. Castle, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Michael A. Cochran, Goshen, speeding, $173 (DC); no license when required, $173 (DC).
- Nathaniel A. Collier, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Michael R. DeWitt, Fremont, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Tiffany N. Dix, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Layla E. Dominquez, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kyle A. Fike, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $150 (DC).
- Ryan A. Goebel, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Douglas J. Gordon, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kelsee N. Groce, Columbia City, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Brandan M. Harris, Butler, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $235 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
- Carianne R. Holly, Hudson, false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
- Brione J. Holman, Fort Wayne, no operator’s license, $150 (DC).
- Thuan T. Huynh, Kentwood, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Kaleb K. Inlow, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Zachary D. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Richard D. Jarrell, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $175 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); false and fictitious registration, $175 (BPD).
- Jerry E. Jenkins, Byron Center, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jonathan M. Knowlton, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Masyn M. Krieger, Albion, speeding, $196 (ISP); no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Juan Larios, Warsaw, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Edwin Lima, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
- Julie A. Miser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Jason L. Montgomery, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Steven A. Mox, Port Charlotte, Florida, window tint violation, $165 (DC).
- Saw Kaw Mu, Fort Wayne, speeding, $170 (DC).
- Thar Ooban, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165(DC).
- Stephen J. Pazarena, Greenwood, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Josie I. Perrino, Burlington, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jonathan M. Phillips, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Bonnie W. Prestin, Lebanon, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jessica T. Rakoczy, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Derek R. Robbins, Avilla, littering, $235 (AUB).
- Dustin Z. Roberson, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Darby S. Roe, Albion, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Juan Roque Roman, Kendallville, no valid operator’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Kimberly D. Roop, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Anna L. Runser, Fort Wayne, unsafe lane movement, $190 (ISP).
- Robert L. Shafer, Garrett, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Thomas W. Sigler, Plainwell, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Heath Slone, Avilla, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Robert J. Slone, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Jonita M. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Cynthia L. Stevens, Wyoming, Michigan, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Jestiny V. Stevenson, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joshua L. Storrjohann, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $190 (AUB).
- Kyle L. Stucky, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Dillan A. Thomas, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Dyllan D. Thomas, Columbia City, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Jonathan D. Thompson, Fort Wayne, no financial responsibility, $260 (AUB).
- Taylor M. Thompson, Garrett, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Brook R. Vandezande, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Taylor A. VanDyke, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
- Jessie J. Vasquez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Travis J. Viecelli, Butler, speeding, $196 (WPD).
- McKinzie E. Walburn, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mitchell A. Weber, Northville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ashlee N. Wilcox, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Charles L. Wise, Butler, no insurance, $210.25 (BPD).
- Kelly M. Yates, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
