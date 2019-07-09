ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the fourth quarter grading period that ended May 24.

Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.

Honor roll information is provided by school officials

Third Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Donaldson, Payton Geeraedts, Emily Graves, Camden High, Olivia Lehrman, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook, Greenleigh Suffel, Wyatt Tolley and Railyn Warstler.

Honor roll

Jayden Ball, Ethan Bartell, Allison Gerke, Jada Hankey, Addisyn Hardley, Cooper Kaiser, Bo Martin, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza and Cole Ranger.

Fourth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Hudson Bultemeier, Carly Carnahan, Jason Fisher, Owen Holt, Lucy Kitchen, Alexas Lamberson, Emmi Prough, Faith Spicer, Caitlin Steffen and Stella Steury.

Honor roll

Cooper Abel, Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Koen Cazemier, Stella Dickerhoff, Aurora Freeze, Braden Gerke, Trae Ioor, Kelly Laney, Emily McClain, Mason Shanayda and Bryce Strong.

Fifth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Nolan Baker, Kayli Burns, Johnathon Buss, James Hartleroad, Reagan Ioor, Samuel Pittman, Reese Shull and Carter West.

Honor roll

Kadyn Bennett, Linkin Carter, Leighton Crow, Camryn Fuhrman, Parker Goldner, Carter Helbert, Zacharia Ioor, Paige Kreischer, Karson Minnick, Robert Potter, Alexander Price, Camden Spalding, McKenna Spencer, Andrew Strong, Jayden Wallingford, Jake Warstler and Noah Yeaser.

Sixth Grade

Distinguished honor roll

Brayden Baatz, Cohen Blomeke, Izzak Bruggner, Hannah Bultemeier, Brooke Carper, Owen Collier, Kiersten Haynes, Kaydyn Kline, Lilyan Kreischer, Emelly Lamberson, David Lieb, Anna McAtee, Jacob McClain, Kennedy Miller, Kendra Rickman, Regan Smith, Ayrian Spencer, Paige Traxler and Levi Watson.

Honor roll

Brooklyn Burley, Clay Carnahan, Owen Davis, JayLynn Ferguson, Triton Fiechter, Taylor Kees, Dakota Kline, Jace Mayberry, Autumn Northrup, Dasia Richards, Jonas Richman, Leah Rohr, Jace Sebert, Nolen Steury, Ryan Strong and Avery Wilson.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.