ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the fourth quarter grading period that ended May 24.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Distinguished honor roll represents all A grades.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Donaldson, Payton Geeraedts, Emily Graves, Camden High, Olivia Lehrman, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook, Greenleigh Suffel, Wyatt Tolley and Railyn Warstler.
Honor roll
Jayden Ball, Ethan Bartell, Allison Gerke, Jada Hankey, Addisyn Hardley, Cooper Kaiser, Bo Martin, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ava Mendoza and Cole Ranger.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Hudson Bultemeier, Carly Carnahan, Jason Fisher, Owen Holt, Lucy Kitchen, Alexas Lamberson, Emmi Prough, Faith Spicer, Caitlin Steffen and Stella Steury.
Honor roll
Cooper Abel, Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Koen Cazemier, Stella Dickerhoff, Aurora Freeze, Braden Gerke, Trae Ioor, Kelly Laney, Emily McClain, Mason Shanayda and Bryce Strong.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Nolan Baker, Kayli Burns, Johnathon Buss, James Hartleroad, Reagan Ioor, Samuel Pittman, Reese Shull and Carter West.
Honor roll
Kadyn Bennett, Linkin Carter, Leighton Crow, Camryn Fuhrman, Parker Goldner, Carter Helbert, Zacharia Ioor, Paige Kreischer, Karson Minnick, Robert Potter, Alexander Price, Camden Spalding, McKenna Spencer, Andrew Strong, Jayden Wallingford, Jake Warstler and Noah Yeaser.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Brayden Baatz, Cohen Blomeke, Izzak Bruggner, Hannah Bultemeier, Brooke Carper, Owen Collier, Kiersten Haynes, Kaydyn Kline, Lilyan Kreischer, Emelly Lamberson, David Lieb, Anna McAtee, Jacob McClain, Kennedy Miller, Kendra Rickman, Regan Smith, Ayrian Spencer, Paige Traxler and Levi Watson.
Honor roll
Brooklyn Burley, Clay Carnahan, Owen Davis, JayLynn Ferguson, Triton Fiechter, Taylor Kees, Dakota Kline, Jace Mayberry, Autumn Northrup, Dasia Richards, Jonas Richman, Leah Rohr, Jace Sebert, Nolen Steury, Ryan Strong and Avery Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.