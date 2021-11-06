KPC Media Group's Jeff Jones captured these images from Eastside's 21-16 win over Bishop Luers in the Class 2A Sectional 35 championship game in Fort Wayne Friday.
Class 2A Sectional Championship: No. 4 Eastside at No. 2 Bishop Luers
Latest News
- State vaccine numbers tick up as more children become eligible
- State vaccine numbers tick up as more children become eligible
- State vaccine numbers tick up as more children become eligible
- Oxygen’s ‘911 Crisis Center’ Spotlights Essential Frontline First Responders
- Travis Scott feels 'devastated' by Astroworld tragedy
- Zara Larsson earns $1 million through Roblox
- Iggy Azalea admits to being 'scared' of COVID-19
- Gregory Porter: I'm the ultimate underdog story
Most Popular
Articles
- Sutton leaving Garrett for university position
- Man jailed for sexual misconduct with a minor
- Fire destroys pole barn south of Garrett
- Train strikes unattended car, no injuries
- Toll Road police stop pickup hauling 259 pounds of marijuana
- Police make two arrests following traffic stop
- Northeast Indiana awarded $13.5 million in Community Crossings grants
- Blazers defeat Knights 21-16 for title
- Fremont parent files civil complaint against school district over contact tracing
- Charges filed in case involving standoff
Images
Videos
Commented
- Truth is based on facts, not merely beliefs (2)
- Vaccine mandates misguided (1)
- County continues to look for ways to stop vandals (1)
- City hosting town hall on $2M Main Street grant (1)
- Summer’s giving up its ghost (1)
- In recent years has Facebook had a positive or negative impact on our nation? (1)
- Vaccines: We are taught to love one another (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.