Monster truck Hercules is reborn

BUTLER — Thirty-five years ago, the monster truck “Hercules” made its debut at the Auburn spring car show.
Today, Hercules has been reborn, and Scott Hess couldn’t be happier.
“It’s very gratifying,” he said. “It actually brought chills to me when we put the big tires on it the first time a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s just amazing. You start remembering all of the history that comes with that truck from the old days.”
A lifelong area resident, Hess, 59, is a recent inductee into the International Monster Truck Museum Hall of Fame.
In addition, he will lead remodeling efforts as the museum prepares to move from Auburn into its new home at the former Eagles lodge at the west edge of Butler.
Hercules was one of the star attractions at the Hall of Fame announcement earlier this month. It will be one of the vehicles displayed when the museum opens in the spring.
History of Hercules
Originally, Hercules was a truck that Hess drove on the streets before its transformation into a monster truck.
Now weighing in at 13,000 pounds, Hercules began life as a 1978 Chevrolet Silverado short-bed, half-ton pickup.
It has two five-ton military axles; a 2 1/2-ton military transfer case; 66-inch-tall, 43-inch-wide agricultural tires; hydraulic dump bed; hydraulic front end; and the carpeted interior includes tilt steering and a sunroof. The 454-cubic-inch Chevrolet engine operates on fuel injection and can produce 700 horsepower.
Hercules is 12 feet, 6 inches tall and 13 feet wide. It’s equipped with rear steering to facilitate turning in tight spaces.
Each tire weighs about 1,000 pounds. The tires must be removed and replaced with smaller ones so the truck can be transported.
“It just kept growing and getting bigger and bigger,” Hess said. “Then, we decided to go ahead and make it a monster truck, put the big axles under it and started actually touring the country with it.
“In ’88, (the owner of) Bearfoot, which is the biggest Chevrolet in the country and one of the originals, contracted me to run the Bearfoot name.
“We converted the truck over to Bearfoot Sport, and we ran it that way for a couple of years,” Hess recalled. “Then, we built a new Bearfoot truck. That’s when the racing was getting real popular.
“We took the Hercules truck, which was Bearfoot Sport, and put it back as Hercules and sold it,” he said. “It changed hands a couple of times until eventually it was just parted out.”
Reminiscing
“We toured all over the country,” Hess said. “When we started, it was just driving over the cars, but as the industry grew, we started jumping over the cars and more cars.
“The risk of rolling over started to become pretty evident, and we were doing that occasionally,” he recalls. “That truck’s been rolled a few times back in the old days, just from running over the cars, getting crooked and ending up on your top.”
For Hess, performing at big, domed stadiums was always a thrill, especially at the old Hoosier Dome in downtown Indianapolis.
“That was pretty exciting to go into the biggest arena in your home state and seeing 50,000-60,000 people cheering for you. That was really a cool feeling,” he said.
He rattles off a few more, including the Metrodome (Minneapolis), the Pontiac Silverdome (Pontiac, Michigan) and the Superdome (New Orleans). Only the Superdome is still in use. Including the Hoosier Dome, the others have been torn down.
“It’s a big rush,” Hess said at the prospect of driving a huge truck and crushing a stack of cars. “It’s very rough. In the old days, we started hanging out the windows so we could see. We used to get all bruised from hanging onto the doors.
“As it advanced, we got better harnesses and better seats where we were strapped in,” he said. Newer trucks had better suspensions and were a little more forgiving on the body.
“It’s like driving a bulldozer at a high rate of speed,” Hess said with a chuckle.
Hercules for hammers
After he stepped away from the monster truck circuit, Hess turned his attention to building custom homes throughout the area.
“What brought me back was basically the hall of fame,” he said. “Thankfully, it’s here local, so I was able to be involved. I just got excited about the industry and all the old guys. It’s just something fun to do.
“What it brings to the children and the fans, we’ve got fans from all over the country come to see these trucks,” Hess said. “They saw us years ago, and they remember the things you did in the towns you performed in.
“It doesn’t quite have the excitement of driving them over the cars like back in the old days, but it’s mainly to see the reaction of all the fans. That’s what’s exciting now.”
Rebuilding Hercules
Jeff Cook, president of the International Monster Truck Museum, found the original Hercules chassis in Pennsylvania.
“They had taken most of the good stuff off it,” Hess said. “Basically, it was just the original frame and the axles. We made a deal, bought it and brought it back. It’s been sitting for several years deciding on a good time to restore it.”
Restoration efforts began a year ago.
“In 1986, it was on the cover of one of the national magazines,” Hess said. “That was ‘the look,’ and we wanted to restore as that cover photo.”
Hess estimates he spent 50% of his time for over a year restoring Hercules, and Cook also contributed many hours with painting and fabrication.
“To put it into exact hours, I don’t know that I could do that, but it was the better part of a whole year,” Hess said.
“Back in the early days, taller, wider, heavier, more accessories was the thing,” he said. “Everybody was trying to outdo each other. That truck had 44 shocks, which the new one does as well. Back then, it was the most in the industry.”
Coming full circle
“Things kind of go full circle,” Hess said. “I was away from the business for practically 30 years. To just start getting back, especially with the Hall of Fame and the museum, I’m seeing a lot of my old friends that were in the business, that we were very close with and that we toured with around the country for years.
“We’ve just kind of reunited our friendships, and several of us have rebuilt the trucks we had for the museum.
“I’m retired now, and it’s really gratifying at this stage of my life to bring back that part of my life that I thought was long gone,” Hess said. “To relive it is just really fun.”
