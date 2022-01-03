Around this time every year, you see columns or stories about New Year resolutions.
In many cases (myself included), those resolutions are long forgotten most of the time within a couple of weeks, no matter how well-intended.
There’s a lot of merit in trying to eat better and work out. That’s a goal all of us can try to achieve, not necessarily as a pledge or resolution, but to make ourselves happier and healthier. I tip my hat to everyone who achieves those goals.
Others pledge to volunteer or become involved in community groups and activities. If that’s you, hats off to you for doing your part in making our neighborhoods and communities even better places to live.
Most resolutions are about being realistic. Others can be outlandish and completely off the rails.
I could make a resolution that I’m going to win a million dollars, but that’s far beyond my control. The easy part is spending money on lottery tickets. The trick is to WIN the lottery.
I could run for political office and promise to make things better for everybody in my community. Who would vote for me though?
I could make a resolution that I’m going to become a rock star. Then again, I don’t play an instrument and I’m not really a singer. I don’t even sing in the shower. Come to think of it, some people with as little talent as me have tried (and succeeded) in becoming a singer, so maybe there’s hope for me yet. I just have to be discovered.
I could learn to fly an airplane. I’m not afraid of flying. It’s the landing (or potentially crashing) that scares me. Put me at the yoke of an airplane and rely on me to safely land that plane? No thank you. I’m liable to become the next Ted Striker of Airplane! fame.
I could become a bridge painter and work for the Mackinaw Bridge Authority. While it would be at one of my favorite places ever and the views would be spectacular, there’s one small problem; I’m afraid of heights.
The tops of the main towers are 552 feet above the surface of the water. Even household ladders make me uneasy, so that’s probably out.
I could apply to be manager or coach of a professional sports team. Come on, all of us couch potatoes out there know we could make better decisions than the guy currently coaching our favorite teams, right?
Go for it on fourth-and-10 inside your own 10-yard line? Why not?
Call for a suicide squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth with two strikes, two outs and the bases loaded? The other team surely wouldn’t expect that one would they?
Send your goalie out to make the first attempt in a hockey shootout?
Inbound the ball to the other team after they just made a basket? That would certainly be unexpected.
If I were to ever become coach of my favorite team, I would probably be the first coach fired before the game even ended, but I guarantee you, I would make it interesting.
Instead, I’m going to resolve to not to make resolutions, other than to be the best person I can be and do what I can to make lives better and happier for those around me.
