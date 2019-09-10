DEKALB COUNTY — Projects will close a stretch of S.R. 1 and cause lane restrictions on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
S.R. 1, between Railroad and Harrison streets St. Joe, was scheduled to close Sept. 9, weather permitting. The closure will allow the CSX Railroad to rebuild the railroad crossing.
The official state detour follow S.R. 8 to I-69 to S.R. 1
The work is anticipated to be completed by Saturday, weather permitting.
The project may be viewed in INDOT’s online travel system at bit.ly/2k3XNHT.
Lane restrictions are planned for I-69 in DeKalb County beginning today, Sept. 10, weather permitting.
Bridge maintenance will take place on the C.R. 10 bridge over I-69 in northern DeKalb County.
Drivers also are cautioned to watch for shoulder work and lane restrictions on I-69 between mile markers 337-339. C.R. 10 traffic will not be affected.
The project was awarded to Illinois Constructors Corp. for $237,000 and is expected to be complete by late September, weather permitting.
To view these projects in INDOT’s online travel system, visit bit.ly/2m5clYz.
INDOT reminded drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active work zone.
